McAllen ISD third-grader wins national essay contest
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A third-grader from McAllen Independent School District won a national essay competition for bilingual writers. Andrea Linette Rodriguez attends Sanchez Elementary as a third grader and took first place in the National Association for Bilingual Education 2023 Being Bilingual Essay Competition. Rodriguez demonstrated promise as a bilingual speaker and writer […]
Fiber internet firm begins construction in McAllen and Harlingen areas
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Homes and businesses in McAllen and Harlingen could soon be able to tap into fiber-optic internet services from Lubbock-based Vexus Fiber. The firm announced this month that its “ultimate high speed 100% fiber optic Internet is now available in the Rio Grande Valley,” singling out Harlingen and McAllen areas by name […]
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Cheapest Places to Live in Texas
Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Texas is an amazing place to settle down and spread out your roots. While most of us know about the bigger cities like Dallas and Houston, there are actually a number of charming, moderately priced cities in which singles, families, and retirees can build a beautiful life.
Historic Edinburg cemetery to host clean-up on MLK Day of Service
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Restlawn Cemetery in Edinburg is a historic burial ground that was established in 1928 and is believed to be the only graveyard in Hidalgo County dedicated for African-American burials. “It was a cemetery designated during segregation, so it was a self-care cemetery. And throughout the years, there has been many people […]
Texas Roadhouse among these 10 businesses opening in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio-based firm is developing a shopping and dining center that will be anchored by Texas Roadhouse, the Weslaco Economic Development Corporation announced Friday. Along with the new restaurant, nine other businesses have also signed agreements to open at the Shops at N Bridge, the Weslaco EDC stated. “I have […]
KRGV
Firefighters battle grass fire in Edinburg
No injuries were reported Thursday after a grass fire spread to a utility trailer in Edinburg, according to Edinburg fire Chief Shawn Snider. Firefighters responded to the fire at an empty field off of Owassa and Jackson roads and were able to get it under control before it spread to homes in the area.
firefighternation.com
Weslaco (TX) Probes Whether Fire Department Resources Used to Fill Private Pool
Jan. 12—Allegations are swirling in Weslaco that fire department resources were improperly used to fill a private swimming pool. According to the claims, Weslaco Fire Department personnel and equipment were used to fill the pool sometime in December. City officials confirmed late last week that an investigation is indeed...
Looking For Love? Avoid this Texas City
Looking for love in all the wrong places? You really are looking in the wrong place if you visit this one Texas city that WalletHub has deemed the worst city for singles. With Valentine's just around the corner, love is in the air, and if you're a single in the Lone Star state, I think it's a little too late into cuffing season to find a Valentine, but if you're looking for an everlasting love, well, you'll have to travel outside the state to find a love worth waiting for.
Independent bookstore opens in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville will finally have an independent bookstore.
KRGV
Drawing for fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history set for Friday night
As of Friday evening, more than $21 million in Mega Millions tickets were sold in the state — and a portion of that is coming from the Valley. Over at the Shamrock Breaktime #2 gas station and convenience store in La Feria, 40 Mega Millions tickets were sold Friday as ticket holders hope to win the jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion.
Pluton Brewing Company ready for takeoff in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville is getting its first brewery as Pluton Brewing Company is set to launch in a few weeks. Daniel Arzipe and Joey Martinez, founders, and co-owners of the brewery said the concept started in 2015 out of a garage on Calle Pluton. “We realized that our city didn’t […]
Three COVID-19-related deaths in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 858 laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Jan. 7 and Friday. Of the 858 are 284 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. In Cameron County, Brownsville had the most cases of COVID-19 this week with 131 cases, followed by Harlingen’s 64. There were also […]
Harlingen helps developers build in the city
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen’s past approaches to construction were costing the city revenue, according to the city’s mayor. “Harlingen was basically losing losing money,” Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda told ValleyCentral, “because if we have more rooftops, we have more property taxes. We have more ability to increase the amount of money that we have, […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Fire weather risk ahead of MLK holiday
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral)- Just this past Friday we already saw the results from a brush fire here in the valley. Conditions are setting themselves up to see an increased risk for fire weather going into Sunday. A few key ingredients are going to be in play. It has...
Ollie’s grand-opening nears for Harlingen store, but what is it?
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The wait is almost over. The much-anticipated opening of the major discount store Ollie’s has been set in Harlingen. On Wednesday, signs could be seen posted on the doors, which were open, granting a view of a team of workers gathering for a meeting inside. “A new Ollie’s is opening on […]
KRGV
Major businesses expanding in Weslaco
Businesses are expanding in Weslaco. The Economic Development Corporation announced the upcoming shops at North Bridge and the expressway. They say it will have new stores and restaurants, including a Texas Roadhouse. A San Antonio construction company will work on the 2.21 acres of land. The first ground-breaking was June...
Harlingen PD: Teen hospitalized from overnight shooting, in critical condition
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Police told ValleyCentral that a 15-year-old female was found lying in the street. She was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition. An investigation is underway and police are asking if anyone has any information […]
Child struck by McAllen school bus, police say
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A child was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a school bus in McAllen Thursday, police said. At 4:30 p.m., McAllen police responded to a motor vehicle collision at the 1300 block of S. 17 1/2 Street. According to police, the collision involved a bicyclist and a McAllen […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Harlingen PD looking for suspect involved in shooting
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police Department responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Officers located the 15-year-old girl lying on the street that had been shot, she was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. Harlingen investigators are actively working this...
KRGV
Police: Raymondville runaway teen found unharmed in Alamo
A 15-year-old Raymondville teen who ran away from home Saturday was found unharmed in Alamo, according to the Raymondville Police Department. Natalia Rivera ran away from her mother's custody and was believed to be accompanied by two male juveniles, police said. Authorities were made aware of Rivera's whereabouts through a...
