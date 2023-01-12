Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri governor says execution of Amber McLaughlin to go forward Tuesday evening
The execution is the first this year in the United States. Missouri is one of four states with executions scheduled thus far in 2023, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
‘That’s not the end’: Sedgwick County DA reacts to SCOTUS decision on Carr brothers
After the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) declined to hear a second appeal for Jonathan and Reginald Carr on Monday, the case is making its way back to Sedgwick County. The two brothers were convicted on four counts of capital murder after killing five people in 2000.
Washington Examiner
Arkansas proposes bill that would ban children from attending drag shows
Proposed Arkansas legislation could soon make it illegal for children to attend drag shows. The new bill, SB 43, seeks to redefine drag shows as an “adult-oriented business” and as a result, disallow the attendance of anyone under the age of 18. State Senator Gary Stubblefield (R) and...
NBCMontana
Montana Supreme Court ruling upholds right for transgender birth certificate changes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A ruling from the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upholds a lower court’s injunction that continues to allow transgender individuals to amend their birth certificates. Yellowstone County District Court’s April 2022 ruling restored a 2017 rule that allows such changes without requiring a court order...
KELOLAND TV
SD Supreme Court affirms mansion demolition ruling
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit court ruling allowing the City of Sioux Falls to order a demolition of a mansion in southwestern part of the city has been affirmed by the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a 15-page decision released Thursday, the state’s highest court said Vitaliy...
Kristi Noem demands answers after US Government leaks social security numbers of her and family
Gov. Kristi Noem is seeking answers on how federal agencies allowed her personal information to become public as a side-effect of record releases from the Jan. 6 committee.
South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional
On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
Idaho Supreme Court upholds abortion law after Planned Parenthood challenge
The Idaho Supreme Court upheld the state's near-total abortion ban on Thursday in a 3-2 vote after being challenged by Planned Parenthood.
Former KS Representative convicted in federal court
A federal jury has convicted a former Kansas state Representative of defrauding federal and state agencies of nearly 356-thousand dollars in COVID-19 business recovery funds.
Montana Supreme Court sends birth certificate matter back to court while leaving ’17 process
Though the Montana Supreme Court issued an order that tried to clarify an ongoing dispute over changing the gender designation on a Montana birth certificate, it may have been easier for the high court to use a white board instead of paper for the decision. In a case that has twisted, turned and lurched, a […] The post Montana Supreme Court sends birth certificate matter back to court while leaving ’17 process appeared first on Daily Montanan.
AG wants Kansas court to rethink abortion rights protections
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ anti-abortion Republican attorney general is asking the state’s highest court to reconsider a landmark decision protecting access to abortion months after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday that one reason for the Kansas Supreme Court...
a-z-animals.com
Discover “Lost Dakota,” the Grizzly-Bear-Infested Territory the U.S. Government Forgot
Discover “Lost Dakota,” the Grizzly-Bear-Infested Territory the U.S. Government Forgot. “Lost Dakota” was a geographical oddity. It was a small parcel of land that the government overlooked during the division of the Dakota Territory. Some claim the territory was unwanted because it was “plagued by bears,” both black bears and grizzlies. The actual cause of the oversight, though, was most likely poor mapping and inaccurate surveys. Located a little over 11 miles South of what is now West Yellowstone, this triangular piece of wilderness has been a part of Montana since 1873.
Bill restricts local government from implementing rent control, opponents say already prohibited
A bill to prohibit local governments from enacting rent control on private property was critiqued in a hearing as redundant in Montana law and out of touch with the needs of Montana families. The Deputy Director and Legal Counsel for the Montana League of Cities and Towns Thomas Jodoin testified in opposition to the bill […] The post Bill restricts local government from implementing rent control, opponents say already prohibited appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Lost in space: Backdoor climate regulation of federal contractors violates statutory limits
The Department of Defense, NASA and the GSA should leave the environmental regulating to the environmental agencies.
On this day in history, Jan. 16, 1919, Prohibition is ratified, banning booze in the United States
The 18th Amendment, better known as Prohibition, was ratified on this day in history, Jan. 16, 1919. It became the law of the land one year later, leading to an array of social consequences.
Federal judge temporarily blocks parts of New Jersey gun law that restricted concealed carry in certain places
A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking the enforcement of portions of a New Jersey gun law that restricted concealed carry in certain places.
Cabinet-Yaak grizzly bear population is crashing and we’re trying to stop it
There’s no other way to put it, the Cabinet-Yaak grizzly population is going downhill fast – which is the opposite of the agency’s legal mandate to recover, not extinguish, endangered species. In 2018 the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service counted 54 grizzlies in its monitoring report. In 2019 only 50, down to 45 in 2020 and […] The post Cabinet-Yaak grizzly bear population is crashing and we’re trying to stop it appeared first on Daily Montanan.
American gun laws to expect in 2023
Gun laws have become a major issue in America due to the country's notoriously high levels of violence and mass shootings. Gun control is a highly debated topic, with proponents of stricter regulations citing public safety and opponents worrying that infringement upon Second Amendment rights could compromise citizens' ability to protect themselves. The debate continues to be an important part of the national dialogue.
Kansas GOP rails against ‘woke agenda,’ will work toward stricter abortion rules
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans have vowed to fight the rise of a “sexualized woke agenda” across the state, saying they will work to pass legislation to stop the ideology, though conservative lawmakers have differing opinions on what the woke agenda is, and how to prevent it. Senate President Ty Masterson and House Majority Leader Dan […] The post Kansas GOP rails against ‘woke agenda,’ will work toward stricter abortion rules appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 0