Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
“Most Haunted Houses In Wichita”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasWichita, KS
Related
KMBC.com
KMBC 9 Investigates: Lara Moritz discusses problems at KHP
A two-year-long KMBC 9 investigation into misconduct allegations at the top of the Kansas Highway Patrol continues. KMBC 9’s Lara Moritz joins the program to discuss how Kansas lawmakers may get involved.
KWCH.com
Two dead in Arlington house fire
ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?
Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas has millions of dollars to spend on youth crisis centers. But no one’s using it
TOPEKA — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would run...
Abuse survivors plead to change Kan. law that protects pedophiles
TOPEKA — Four survivors of childhood sexual abuse revealed details about the worst moments of their lives in a public rebuke of state law that protects pedophiles from criminal prosecution or civil lawsuits. Backed by a bipartisan coalition of state lawmakers, the women emphasized that it can take years...
Two injured, one critically, in crash west of Wichita
A crash in west Wichita has left two injured, one critically.
wichitabyeb.com
Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?
The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
KAKE TV
Missing in Kansas: David Alexander Hazelrigg
Family is worried about the well-being of a man whom they haven't heard from in months. The siblings of David Alexander Hazelrigg are asking for your help to find him. Hazelrigg, 34, was last seen on Oct. 18, 2022, in Wichita. He is currently on parole, but is considered an absconder – meaning nobody knows where he is today. The last thing family knew, Hazelrigg was kicked out of a halfway house; he tried to call them and now cannot be found. Family is worried because he typically stays in contact with them.
KAKE TV
Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
SUV hits Wichita restaurant, 3 injured
An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.
KWCH.com
Mild Monday, rain and snow return midweek
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain mild on Monday before our next storm system arrives midweek, bringing rain and snow to Kansas. A weak storm system will pass through Kansas tonight, which could bring a few rain and snow showers to northwest Kansas. Minimal accumulation is expected.
Six dogs die in fire near Mulvane
According to Mulvane Fire Rescue, six dogs have died after a barn fire on Friday night.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas
What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
KSN News
Wichita residents complain of trash by river, City responds
KSN investigates: Trash is piling up along the river in downtown Wichita. Viewers claim it comes from people setting up camps along the river. What does the City have to say?
KSN News
Spirit AeroSystems apprenticeship leads students straight into workforce
The Spirit AeroSystems apprenticeship program leads students straight into the workforce.
kggfradio.com
El Dorado Correctional Resident Dies Unexpectedly
The KBI and the KDOC are investigating the unexpected death of a. El Dorado Correctional Facility resident. 42-year old Erik Lawrence DeLeon died unexpectedly Friday, January 13, 2023. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. DeLeon was serving a 188-month sentence, based on convictions in...
KAKE TV
Wichita shooting leaves man in critical condition
(Update) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a business located in the 700 block of N. Broadway. When they arrived, officers found an employee attempting to help the suspect, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none of which were life-threatening. The suspect underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness
TOPEKA — Angela Bates told a crowd gathered Thursday at the Statehouse to celebrate the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. there is one thing we all have in common. We’re all going to die. The question, she said, is what footprint will you leave on the free soils of Kansas? “I urge us all to have […] The post ‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas ticket won $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
A Mega Millions ticket bought in Kansas is worth $1 million after Tuesday's drawing.
Kansas governor’s budget ends food sales tax, expands Medicaid and offers 5% raise to workers
Gov. Laura Kelly's budget ends the state food sales tax in April, offers 5% raise to qualified state workers, expands Medicaid and invests in education. The post Kansas governor’s budget ends food sales tax, expands Medicaid and offers 5% raise to workers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 0