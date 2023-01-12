Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Webster County inmate on the run after escaping from jail, police say
Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate out of Webster County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police tells us 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper is currently on the run after escaping from the Webster County Jail on Sunday. According to KSP, Harper escaped from the jail around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. They...
wkdzradio.com
Indictments Returned In Christian County
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – January 16, 2023
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Joshua M. Fisher; Crystal D. Crowe; Andrew M. Churchill; David R. Enlow; Kristen A. Bingham; Ditton J. Baptiste; Roy G. Cox; Stephanie K. Hageman; Lori L. Lamar; Tonija E. Greene; Benjamin J. Heitzman; Noah J. Jones; William D. Fleming; David L. Herth; Miranda K. Harrell; Brooklyn A. Haeberlin; Nathan J. Hart; Rylan M. King; Clayton L. Jones; Jeffrey M. Phillips; Maura G. Simokaitis; Ethan F. Newgent; Noemi J. Salazarvalencia; Linda K. Stout; William L. Lyle; Michael F. Link; Matthew M. Vrabic; Susan E. Miller; Stephanie M. Merry; Audrey J. Tabor; Lingshuang Lu; Roy E. Whetstine, II; Ryan D. Wilkinson; Morgan D. White.
wevv.com
Jury selections continue for Hopkins Co. murder trial
Jury selections have entered the second day for the high-profile murder trial of Dennis Stone, as Hopkins County officials carefully select who will decide his fate. As of Wednesday evening, jury selections were still going on. Officials within the courthouse believe selections will continue into Thursday, possibly longer. Prosecution and...
wevv.com
Victim identified in fatal Perry County Crash
The Perry County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the woman killed in a fatal crash on Highway 237 near Sparkle Road. Authorities say the victim was identified as Carolyn Ross from Morgan City, Louisiana. According to the press release, officers responded to a serious vehicle accident on Highway...
WEHT/WTVW
Overdose investigation ends in Henderson drug bust arrest
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say officers have made an arrest in a drug-related investigation. Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the 600 block of 9th Place in Henderson on Saturday. Police say the search warrant originated from an investigation into overdoses within the county. According to HPD, officers found suspected fentanyl, […]
wkdzradio.com
Judge Sets February Hearing In Hopkinsville Cold Case Murder
The attorney for one of two women charged in a Christian County cold case murder asked for a hearing to be set in February for more time to review discovery. Lashanda Person and her attorney, Brandi Jones, along with Annastaja Hathway and her attorney, Doug Moore appeared before Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self for a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Jones asked for another pretrial conference to be set on February 8th in order to allow her time to review the discovery and to keep the case on track.
wevv.com
Henderson man arrested on fentanyl and meth trafficking charges after recent overdoses
A Henderson, Kentucky man is behind bars after police say they found drugs and a stolen gun during a search. Authorities say 43-year-old Bart B. Rager was arrested after a search warrant was served on 9th Place in Henderson. According to police, the search warrant was the result of recent...
wkdzradio.com
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man
The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
city-countyobserver.com
VANDERBURGH COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE ANNOUNCES FIRST JURY TRIAL WIN OF 2023
Evansville, IN – Prosecutor Diana Moers announces that, on January 9–10, 2023, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office successfully prosecuted James Francisco Payne in a jury trial where he was convicted of three counts: (1) battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; (2) battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 Felony; and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Mr. Payne also received a Habitual Offender enhancement. The prosecution was led by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys John Bober and David Whitehead.
wkdzradio.com
Manning Convicted On Murder And Robbery Charges
A Hopkinsville woman was found guilty of a wanton murder charge Thursday following a four-day trial in Christian County Circuit Court. The jury needed just over two hours to find Larayna Manning guilty on charges of wanton murder and complicity to first-degree robbery concerning the October 2020 death of Calvin Taylor, who was found shot to death in his North Kentucky Avenue home.
Henderson police report 10 drug overdoses, 3 deaths in 2 days
The Henderson Police Department said they have experienced a dramatic increase in overdose calls in the last two days.
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges
A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
wevv.com
Man arrested, two women hospitalized in knife attack in Hopkins County
Two women are in the hospital and a man is facing felony charges after a knife attack in Hopkins County, Kentucky, according to state police. The Kentucky State Police says 33-year-old Trever L. Tucker of Dawson Springs was arrested in the incident. According to KSP, troopers were called to help...
wevv.com
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple drug charges and illegal possession of a firearm
An Evansville man is behind bars after police say they found multiple drugs and guns inside his vehicle. According to authorities, an officer was driving behind a green Dodge Ram pickup truck on Riverside Dr. on Saturday around 8:00 p.m. Authorities say they discovered the vehicle's registered owner had a...
14news.com
Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler says an officer was asked to resign after an investigation found him in violation of 88 policies. Chief Deibler says that a sergeant with the police department came to him on January 4 to discuss a possible issue with an officer who made a traffic stop.
westkentuckystar.com
Foot pursuit in Mayfield nets Hopkins County fugitive
A foot pursuit in the Kess Drive and Kess Creek area of Mayfield on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Hopkins County fugitive. Mayfield Police spoke with 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville. During the contact, officers were made aware that Oglesby was wanted on warrants out of Hopkins County.
KFVS12
Paducah Police release 2022 crime report
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police report crime has dropped or remained steady in the city for a fifth year. In their 2022 report, police said crimes against people dropped nine percent and crimes against property increased six percent. Crimes against persons are considered murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and...
14news.com
Henderson Co. Officials look to address surge in fentanyl overdoses
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been 13 days since the start of the new year. In Henderson Co., it’s been 13 days clouded by 14 suspected fentanyl overdoses that have killed four people, according to officials. “Fentanyl is killing our people of all ages here in Henderson...
wevv.com
Newburgh man faces multiple drug charges after traffic stop
A Newburgh man faces multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say they saw a man, later identified as Matthew Campbell, riding his bicycle in the street on Lodge Avenue around 12:47 a.m. Campbell was holding a flashlight in his hand, preventing him from having both hands on his bicycle handlebars.
