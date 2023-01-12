ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State police seeking volunteers for training exercises with trooper recruits

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - State police are seeking volunteers to participate in training exercises with trooper recruits and their instructors.

The volunteers will help as actors in scenario-based training for its Civilian Actor Program (CAP) with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School.

MSP says they want to create a diverse pool of actors to reflect the diverse communities they serve.

Participants will serve as actors for the following types of scenarios:

  • Traffic Stops
  • Arrests
  • Domestic Violence
  • Civil Disputes
  • Larceny
  • Retail Fraud

Police say participants but me at least 18 years old, have a valid driver's license and complete the application.

In addition, applicants must have never been convicted of a felony or any crime, and all applicants will have a background check.

Participants selected for the program must complete the CAP class, which includes legal instruction, role player responsibilities, role player safety, scenario introduction and scenario practice.

The participants must also submit to a weapons search on-site and must sign a liability.

Individuals who want to apply can find the application here .

The deadline for applications is Jan. 20, 2023.

Previously accepted participants do not need to apply or retake the class.

Accepted participants will receive instructions in their emails and information about the CAP class, which will be held in February.

