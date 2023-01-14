ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Off-duty Aurora police officer arrested on suspicion of felony assault

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjL0d_0kCj10DX00

How Aurora PD attempts to gain community's trust after another officer arrested 01:38

Police in Aurora requested the assistance of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night. About 9:30 p.m. deputies helped investigate a physical altercation in the city of Aurora that involved an off-duty Aurora police officer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKPSs_0kCj10DX00
Arapahoe County

Deputies responded to the scene in the 15000 block of East Briarwood Circle in Aurora. Witnesses told deputies they observed a male punching a woman several times in the head and face.

Deputies arrested Douglas Harroun, 32. He was taken into custody and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. He remains in custody on $25,000 bond on the felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult.

Harroun has been suspended indefinitely without pay, according to the police department, which is opening an internal affairs investigation.

The victim is a 49-year-old female who is physically disabled. She was rushed to the hospital with injuries.

Harroun was hired in 2020 and was placed on paid administrative leave after his involvement in a non-fatal shooting while he was on-duty New Year's Eve, according to the department. He was still on administrative leave from that shooting at the time of his arrest following Wednesday's confrontation.

Comments / 25

kristin
6d ago

Aurora police officers seriously need replaced, a total cleanse.What a toilet it has become over the past few years 🙄

Reply(1)
9
Plumb Joy
6d ago

This criminal, before this happened, beat a physically handicapped woman, what a coward. He'll get a slap on the wrist by corrupt a prosecutor and judge. Them vs Us!

Reply(2)
4
Patrick Allen
6d ago

Where are Aurora and Denver getting these social misfits for OUR police departments? Enough already!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Officer charged for handling of arrest before train-patrol vehicle crash in court

Four months after a female suspect was handcuffed and left in the back of a police car that was parked on train tracks in Weld County, the officer who allegedly left her in that car on the tracks was in court.Platteville police Sgt. Pablo Vazquez appeared before a judge Tuesday morning. He faces charges of reckless endangerment, obstructing a highway or other passageway, careless driving and parking where prohibited. All of the charges stem from Sept. 17. Vasquez was stopping a 20-year-old woman on reports of road rage and possible possession of a firearm. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez pulled over just beyond...
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Orlando Martinez Jr. arrested, accused of striking 4 people with car

Police in Denver have arrested a man in connection with an attempted murder that happened earlier this month. Orlando Martinez Jr. has been arrested after police claim he struck four people with his car. The crash happened on Jan. 7 at 18th and Wazee. Police believe Martinez struck the people intentionally after a verbal argument. He remains in custody on attempted murder charges among others. 
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man accused of trying to kidnap ex from Brighton salon pleads guilty

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man who was accused of attacking his estranged partner last summer at a Brighton salon where she had a job interview pleaded guilty Tuesday. Orlando Handy punched, strangled and pushed the victim into a closet the night before she had arranged for the job interview at Rumors Salon and Spa, an Adams County affidavit says.
BRIGHTON, CO
CBS Denver

Pigs safe, trailer recovered after police say they were stolen in Denver

Two pigs and a trailer that were reported stolen have been recovered, Denver Police Department tweeted on Tuesday. In the DPD update, there was no information about an arrest.On Monday, DPD and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers reported the theft happened in the 5900 block of North Tower Road on Jan. 14 at approximately 8 p.m. and Jan. 15 around 8:23 p.m. The suspect was accused of stealing the victim's truck, identified as a white and tan 2000 F-350, along with a 2003 Exiss trailer, according to authorities. Officers say the truck had Washington plates that says "JAMNJON," while the trailer plates read 0239US, which was valued to be worth $45,000. The trailer contained the pigs inside, according to authorities. Anyone with more information can call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. 
DENVER, CO
Panhandle Post

Troopers arrest Colorado man after road rage incident

LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m., when Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver. A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

DPD seeking suspect who stole trailer with pigs inside

The Denver Police Department needs help seeking out a motor theft suspect, who stole a truck and trailer that had pigs inside.Authorities say the theft occurred on the 5900 block of North Tower Road on Saturday at approximately 8:00 p.m. and Sunday around 8:23 p.m. The suspect stole the victim's truck, identified as a white and tan 2000 F-350, along with a 2003 Exiss trailer, according to authorities. Officers say the truck had Washington plates that says "JAMNJON," while the trailer plates read 0239US, which was valued to be worth $45,000. The trailer contained the pigs inside, according to authorities. Anyone with any additional information on the theft or the whereabouts of the pigs is to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward.  
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested

Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
GREELEY, CO
Retro 102.5

Colorado Police Officer Does the Unthinkable – In a Good Way

Each day, when scouring over the vast wasteland of horribles on the Internet for something - anything - that might resonate as "Feel Good News," I always love it when I discover something above and beyond the call of duty done by police officers. It's even better when they're right here at home, or at least, really close to home.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
97K+
Followers
30K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy