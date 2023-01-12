ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy emerges as Ian Poulter's next target after Ryder Cup birthday snub

Ian Poulter jokingly took a subtle dig at Rory McIlroy by suggesting he wasn't strong enough to rip his shirt after footage showed the Englishman having a temper tantrum in the upcoming Netflix documentary. It goes without saying that 2022 marked quite simply an astonishing year in professional golf after...
Golf.com

Nelly Korda signs Nike apparel deal — and it’s just the start of big changes

When the calendar turns to January, gearheads immediately shift their attention to equipment signings. Club contracts officially expire, giving way to new gear and official announcements from major manufacturers. It’s golf’s version of the baseball hot stove. While the PGA Tour has generally been the place for groundbreaking...
New York Post

It’s time for the shady, Saudi-funded LIV vs. PGA golf war to end

With the PGA Tour returning after a Christmas break and the new Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf Series set to begin its 2023 schedule on Feb. 24, you might think that peace has broken out in the world of professional golf. Think again. In fact, golf’s civil war is threatening to boil over.  In the courts, LIV Golf is now seeking to establish whether the PGA Tour was responsible for funding anti-Saudi protests held by groups such as 9/11 Justice and 9/11 Families United outside LIV Golf events last year, including one at the Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ.  In return, the PGA...
HAWAII STATE
The Comeback

Golfer makes insanely clutch hole-in-one at Sony Open

The Sony Open in Hawaii is taking place this weekend, and one PGA Tour golfer saved his tournament with an insane hole-in-one to just get above the cutline of -2 on Friday. Canadian golfer Adam Svensson came into the seventh hole — his 16th — sitting at even for the tournament but vaulted just above Read more... The post Golfer makes insanely clutch hole-in-one at Sony Open appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy