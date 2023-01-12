Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
WGRZ TV
Nun stops attempted burglary in progress
Thieves tried burglarizing Response to Love Center in Buffalo, Saturday morning. A nun heard a noise and went outside to investigate, ending up stopping burglars.
News 4 Buffalo
Arrest made tied to fatal Kensington Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Jan. 5. Jerry Simpson, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault for his alleged role in the shooting following an investigation by the Buffalo Police Homicide Unit. Police […]
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
Town of Tonawanda Police arrest two men in Hyundai theft
The Town of Tonawanda Police Department announced Thursday that two individuals were arrested for allegedly stealing a Hyundai vehicle in the city of Buffalo.
News 4 Buffalo
Hamburg apartment complex fire under investigation
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire at an apartment complex in Hamburg on Sunday afternoon is under investigation. The fire occurred at the Claire Court Apartments on South Park Avenue, which was in the process of being renovated after a fire a year ago. Hamburg firefighters got to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Sunday. There […]
News 4 Buffalo
Man arrested following attempted Aldi burglary
He was charged with one count of burglary in the third degree and one count of possession of burglar's tools.
wesb.com
Cuba Man Charged in August Assault
A Cuba man was charged with assault with a weapon in Bolivar on Saturday. New York State Police charged 26-year-old Wade D. Wilkinson with assault with intent to cause physical injury. The charge stems from an incident reported on August 11 of last year. He was issued an appearance ticket...
wutv29.com
Attempted burglar arrested at looted Aldi's on Broadway
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest was made Thursday, January 11, 2023 in connection with an attempted burglary that occurred at the Aldi’s on Broadway that same day. A suspect attempted to pry plywood off of a boarded up door to gain entry into the store...
Buffalo Police: Man arrested after trying to break into looted Aldi
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is in custody after Buffalo Police say he tried breaking into an Aldi that was looted during the blizzard. Police said 36-year-old James Williams is accused of trying to remove plywood from the grocery store on Broadway in order to get inside. Police said that when they found him, he had "burglary tools" on him.
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo house fire causes $210k in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire officials say a two-alarm house fire at 468 Busti Ave. caused an estimated $210,000 in damages. Officials say the fire began in the rear of the vacant, under renovation structure and began around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. In addition to the $210,000 in damage to the house, an additional […]
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
One dead, another injured after shooting on Kensington Avenue
Buffalo police say one man is dead and another is injured following a shooting incident on Kensington Avenue January 5.
wesb.com
Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY
Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Trio Accused of Trespassing in Condemned Residence
Jamestown Police have charged three city residents who were found unlawfully inside a condemned residence on the city's south side Saturday morning. Officers responded to an undisclosed location just after 10:15 AM for a trespassing report and determined that 31-year-old Matthew Buck, 35-year-old Andrea Robbins, and 38-year-old Aaron Albaugh were inside. The three suspects allegedly did not comply with the officers' numerous commands to exit the dwelling, forcing them to gain entry and locate them. All three were taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail without further incident. Buck, Robbins and Albaugh are charged with 3rd-degree criminal trespass and 2nd-degree obstruction.
News 4 Buffalo
Orchard Park police “confident nobody in distress” after male goes missing after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Sunday’s Bills game, Orchard Park police asked for the public’s assistance in locating a male who may be in the area of Highmark Stadium after he was reported missing. As of 1:15 a.m. Monday, police said they are “confident nobody is currently in distress” after searching the ravine area […]
Woman listed in critical condition after Thursday shooting in Depew
DEPEW, N.Y. — A woman who was shot on Thursday night in Depew is currently listed in critical condition. The shooting happened some time past 10 p.m. Thursday, when Depew Police officers were called to a residence on Darwin Drive. That is where police found a woman with a gunshot wound.
wnynewsnow.com
Is This Your Handwriting? Police Seek Author Of Hit And Run Note
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators in Jamestown are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run accident after part of the note they left at the scene appears to be gone in the wind. In a post on social media, the Jamestown Police Department shared...
Amherst man out on bail in homicide case arraigned for driving drunk
The Erie County DA announced Friday that an Amherst man was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree.
Missing: Police search for man who went missing at Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Orchard Park Police are asking for help in locating a person who has gone missing around the stadium since the Bills' wild card victory. Police are attempting to find a white man described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a Cole Beasley No. 11 jersey and had on a blue or black jacket and faded blue jeans.
Report of stolen Kia leads to police chase, 5 arrests in Niagara County
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A report of a stolen Kia led to a police chase and five arrests in Niagara County on Wednesday. Three of the people arrested were minors, who were 15 or 16 years old. The Kia in question, a 2016 Sorrento, had been reported as stolen from...
wesb.com
Cattaraugus Teen Charged After Domestic Incident
A young Cattaraugus teenager was arrested after a domestic incident in a Waverly Street home Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged the 14-year-old with criminal mischief and three counts of harassment. The juvenile was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Cattaraugus County Family Court...
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested on Carrollton Warrant in Allegany
A Bradford man was arrested on a warrant in Allegany on Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Steven C. Cabisca on a bench warrant issued out of the Town of Carrollton Court. Cabisca was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
