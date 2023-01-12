ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonawanda, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made tied to fatal Kensington Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Jan. 5. Jerry Simpson, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault for his alleged role in the shooting following an investigation by the Buffalo Police Homicide Unit. Police […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg apartment complex fire under investigation

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire at an apartment complex in Hamburg on Sunday afternoon is under investigation. The fire occurred at the Claire Court Apartments on South Park Avenue, which was in the process of being renovated after a fire a year ago. Hamburg firefighters got to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Sunday. There […]
HAMBURG, NY
wesb.com

Cuba Man Charged in August Assault

A Cuba man was charged with assault with a weapon in Bolivar on Saturday. New York State Police charged 26-year-old Wade D. Wilkinson with assault with intent to cause physical injury. The charge stems from an incident reported on August 11 of last year. He was issued an appearance ticket...
BOLIVAR, NY
wutv29.com

Attempted burglar arrested at looted Aldi's on Broadway

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest was made Thursday, January 11, 2023 in connection with an attempted burglary that occurred at the Aldi’s on Broadway that same day. A suspect attempted to pry plywood off of a boarded up door to gain entry into the store...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo house fire causes $210k in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire officials say a two-alarm house fire at 468 Busti Ave. caused an estimated $210,000 in damages. Officials say the fire began in the rear of the vacant, under renovation structure and began around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. In addition to the $210,000 in damage to the house, an additional […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY

Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
ELLICOTT, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Trio Accused of Trespassing in Condemned Residence

Jamestown Police have charged three city residents who were found unlawfully inside a condemned residence on the city's south side Saturday morning. Officers responded to an undisclosed location just after 10:15 AM for a trespassing report and determined that 31-year-old Matthew Buck, 35-year-old Andrea Robbins, and 38-year-old Aaron Albaugh were inside. The three suspects allegedly did not comply with the officers' numerous commands to exit the dwelling, forcing them to gain entry and locate them. All three were taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail without further incident. Buck, Robbins and Albaugh are charged with 3rd-degree criminal trespass and 2nd-degree obstruction.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Is This Your Handwriting? Police Seek Author Of Hit And Run Note

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators in Jamestown are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run accident after part of the note they left at the scene appears to be gone in the wind. In a post on social media, the Jamestown Police Department shared...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Missing: Police search for man who went missing at Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Orchard Park Police are asking for help in locating a person who has gone missing around the stadium since the Bills' wild card victory. Police are attempting to find a white man described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a Cole Beasley No. 11 jersey and had on a blue or black jacket and faded blue jeans.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
wesb.com

Cattaraugus Teen Charged After Domestic Incident

A young Cattaraugus teenager was arrested after a domestic incident in a Waverly Street home Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged the 14-year-old with criminal mischief and three counts of harassment. The juvenile was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Cattaraugus County Family Court...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Arrested on Carrollton Warrant in Allegany

A Bradford man was arrested on a warrant in Allegany on Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Steven C. Cabisca on a bench warrant issued out of the Town of Carrollton Court. Cabisca was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
ALLEGANY, NY

