Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Goldman Sachs falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 profit drop. Tesla up as data shows China sales surge after price cuts. *. Indexes mixed: Dow down 0.97%, S&P off 0.06%, Nasdaq...
kalkinemedia.com
Bain Capital explores Virgin Australia IPO as aviation market improves
SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bain Capital said on Monday it is looking to relist Virgin Australia - a move that comes as the domestic aviation market bounces back strongly from its pandemic lows. A listing of the country's second-biggest airline would likely be one of Australia's largest IPOs in...
Biden's lawyers found classified documents inside a shared general suite & who had access to the closet remains unknown
Editor's Note: The intro read as Trump's legal team, but it is, in fact, current President Joe Biden's lawyers who reportedly found the papers. This has been fixed.
kalkinemedia.com
AIA Group Bought Back 2.6 Mln Shares For HK$224.9 Mln On Jan 17- HKEX Filing
* AIA GROUP BOUGHT BACK 2.6 MILLION SHARES FOR HK$224.9 MILLION ON JAN 17- HKEX FILING Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Brazil's B3 Supplying Securities Regulator CVM With Data On Americanas SA For Probes Into Potential Insider Trading Cases - CEO
* BRAZIL STOCK EXCHANGE OPERATOR B3 READY FOR ANY KIND OF COMPETITION, CEO SAYS. * BRAZIL'S B3 CONSIDERING SELLING DEPOSITORY SERVICES TO THIRD PARTY, CEO SAYS. * BRAZIL'S B3 EXPECTS IPOS IN THE COUNTRY TO RESUME STARTING APRIL, CEO SAYS. * BRAZIL'S B3 SAYS IPOS OF ENERGY, SANITATION COMPANIES MIGHT...
kalkinemedia.com
Hong Kong stocks close with losses
Hong Kong stocks ended in negative territory Tuesday after data showed China's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than 40 years owing to the impact of Covid lockdowns. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.78 percent, or 169.08 points to 21,577.64. The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.10 percent, or...
kalkinemedia.com
UK payments firm Wise lifts FY income growth forecast on rising rates
(Reuters) - Money-transfer and lending firm Wise Plc raised its full-year total income growth forecast on Tuesday, saying the UK central bank's interest rate hikes were helping boost its revenue. The London-based company now expects total income to rise 68%-72% in the fiscal year ending March 31, compared with its...
kalkinemedia.com
Japan yields retreat from policy cap, yen eases from 7-month peak before crucial BOJ decision
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields eased back from the Bank of Japan's 0.5% policy ceiling and the yen weakened from near seven-month highs on Wednesday, ahead of one of the most highly anticipated monetary policy decisions globally in years. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his colleagues...
kalkinemedia.com
Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ slips
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to edge up on Wednesday, boosted by gains in energy stocks following an overnight jump in oil prices, while weaker iron ore prices are likely to hurt mining stocks and limit gains. The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 45.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell marginally by 0.03% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11865.46. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)
kalkinemedia.com
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX to rise; Ioneer secures $1b loan from the US
The Australian share market is expected to rise at the open. Ioneer has secured a $1 billion loan from the US Department of Energy. Baby Bunting reports that their total sales of $254.9 million. Macmahon finalises $1.1 billion for the Greenbushes lithium project.
Moderna says its RNA vaccine was nearly 84% effective in preventing symptoms in adults 60 and older
Moderna said a late-stage trial found that its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus was 84% effective in preventing at least two symptoms in adults ages 60 and older.
kalkinemedia.com
Merck set to remove cancer-causing chemical from top diabetes drugs - Bloomberg News
Column: PGA Tour fields may go from Who's Who to Who's That?. Jan 17 (Reuters) - Merck & Co has discovered how its blockbuster diabetes drugs have become contaminated with a potential carcinogen and believes it can resolve the problem by the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Comments / 0