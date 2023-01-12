MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union and Mosinee girls basketball have some history together. Both of these teams have been fighting for Great Northern Conference supremacy for years now. Mosinee won the conference title last year, but Lakeland Union ended their season in the playoffs. In their first matchup of this season for the two teams, Lakeland Union won that one in Mosinee 80-46. In conference play, Lakeland Union was 5-0 and Mosinee was 5-1 before their matchup on Friday, so the separation was only half a game between the two teams for first place. Overall, The T-Birds were 9-5, while Mosinee was 7-7, looking to get above .500 on the season.

MOSINEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO