Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk community prepares to welcome hundreds fundraising for the Bartz family
TOMAHAWK, WIs. (WJFW) - One family in Tomahawk is receiving the financial support of the community as they pay off medical bills. Karson Bartz has worked in maintenance at the high school, but has been hospitalized multiple times since October. Still in need of more specialized care, the expenses are adding up.
WJFW-TV
Northland Pines claims big win over Antigo
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)-It was a Great Northern Conference battle when Antigo traveled to play Northland Pines. The Eagles have a 10-3 overall record coming into this game. While Antigo was 1-10 looking to get back in the winner column after a tough loss to Rhinelander. Northland Pines started off...
WJFW-TV
REGI rehabs bald eagles from lead poisoning
ANTIGO, Wi (WJFW) – The Raptor Education Group Incorporated, or REGI, is a rehabilitation center for birds of prey such as eagles, hawks, and owls. They care for thousands of sick and injured birds a year. Marge Gibson, founder and director of REGI, says, “we can take in up to 100 eagles a year, and about 80 percent of them have some degree of lead poisoning when they’re admitted.” Lead poisoning affects a bird’s digestive system and will eventually cause death.
WJFW-TV
Antigo takes down Crandon in Northern Lakes-Great Northern Conference battle
CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Antigo and Crandon boys basketball needed a win on Saturday after both suffering losses the previous night. The Red Robins were coming off of a loss to Northland Pines in Eagle River, while the Cardinals were trying to bounce back from a home loss to Pacelli. Antigo was 1-11 coming into their contest, with their only win being against Tomahawk on January 6th in Tomahawk. Crandon, on the other hand, was 2-8 on the season. The added bonus for this matchup? It was a crossover battle between the Great Northern Conference and Northern Lakes Conference, so bragging rights were on the line.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander takes down Jeffers (MI.) to win East/Merrill tournament
Merrill, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander boys hockey took down Medford 8-1 in the first round of the East/Merrill tournament to reach the finals on Saturday where they took on Jeffers (MI.). The Hodags are in a great place right now in the Great Northern Conference standings. They are currently in a three-way tie for second place with six points, trailing Lakeland Union by only two points. The Hodags held an impressive 8-2 record before their contest with Jeffers on Saturday.
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union remains undefeated in Great Northern Conference with win over Mosinee
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union and Mosinee girls basketball have some history together. Both of these teams have been fighting for Great Northern Conference supremacy for years now. Mosinee won the conference title last year, but Lakeland Union ended their season in the playoffs. In their first matchup of this season for the two teams, Lakeland Union won that one in Mosinee 80-46. In conference play, Lakeland Union was 5-0 and Mosinee was 5-1 before their matchup on Friday, so the separation was only half a game between the two teams for first place. Overall, The T-Birds were 9-5, while Mosinee was 7-7, looking to get above .500 on the season.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander improves winning streak to four games after taking down Tomahawk at home
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander boys basketball was looking to turn a five-game losing streak into a four-game winning streak when they hosted Tomahawk on Friday. The Hodags dropped five straight before beating Ashland, starting a three-game winning streak. The Hodags were 4-6 overall and 2-2 in Great Northern Conference play, looking to get above .500 in conference games. Tomahawk, on the other hand, was 2-7 overall and 0-4 in GNC play, looking for that first conference win.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander ends six-game losing streak with win at Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander girls basketball had a decent start to their season, a 4-3 record through seven games for the Hodags. However, that was followed by a six-game losing streak, and the Hodags were desperate for a win, especially a Great Northern Conference win. They went head-to-head with Tomahawk on Friday, who were also in need of a win. The Hatchets were 3-10 overall and 0-5 in conference play, looking for their first GNC win. Rhinelander, on the other hand, was 4-9 overall and 2-3 in conference play, looking to get to .500 in GNC games.
Comments / 0