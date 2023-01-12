Read full article on original website
Business Insider
HBO Max is merging with Discovery Plus this spring — here's a breakdown of what the service offers now and what you can expect
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. HBO Max is a streaming service that mixes HBO's library of original series with a huge catalog of blockbuster movies and TV shows provided by Warner Bros. Discovery. The service costs $15 a month for ad-free streaming, or...
HBO Max's Price Is Going Up, Let's Talk About The Details
A new price increase is coming for HBO Max subscribers, but it's not all bad news.
ComicBook
HBO Max Series Moves to Tubi After Being Pulled by Warner Bros. Discovery
One HBO Max original series is being saved by another streaming service. On Friday, it was announced that Generation has been rescued by Tubi, with all sixteen episodes of the first season debuting on the platform on February 1st. This comes after the series was not only cancelled by HBO Max in September of 2021, but later removed entirely from its server in an effort of cost-cutting.
HBO Max Raises Subscription Price To $15.99/Month, Despite Massive Cutbacks To Their Content Library
It’s been a rough couple of months for HBO Max. After removing content from their streaming library without advance notice, canceling films in post-production, and reversing season renewals on some original series, the latest news out of the service concerns a price increase to monthly plans. Effective immediately for...
Popculture
HBO Max Announces Price Hike
Warner Bros. Discovery announced a price increase for HBO Max Thursday, even as the company continues to remove content. The $1 monthly increase will make HBO Max the most expensive standard, ad-free streamer monthly subscription. HBO Max ad-free will now cost $15.99, plus applicable taxes, up from $14.99. Customers paying...
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
epicstream.com
Wednesday's Reign Comes to an End Thanks to Another Netflix Show
Netflix struck gold with the acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's Wednesday series, a project that pretty much took the entire world by storm and turned Jenna Ortega into one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Nobody was prepared for the unprecedented success of the Tim Burton-directed show which bested the red and black streamer's flagship series Stranger Things in terms of viewership.
The 3 biggest Netflix series in the US today
Noah Centineo has gone from romantic leading man to quasi-action star. The heartthrob from Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movie franchise plays the lead in The Recruit, a new 8-episode Netflix series about a CIA lawyer’s first days on the job which turn chaotic in short order — a series that also rocketed straight to #1 on the streaming giant upon its release Friday.
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
When will Avatar 2 be available on Amazon, Netflix, and Disney Plus?
Nobody should be surprised that Avatar: The Way of Water turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The movie made nearly $1.75 billion as of this writing, which is another post-pandemic box office record. It’s still more than a billion dollars shy of Avatar’s $2.92 billion box office take, but The Way of Water still has time to make up some of that difference. And if you’re waiting for Avatar 2 to hit streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon, or HBO, then make yourself comfortable. You’re in for some extra waiting.
HBO Max increases monthly prices for the first time ever
HBO Max increased monthly prices on Thursday, Jan.12, marking the hike since the streaming service launched over two years ago. According to Variety, the streaming service’s monthly no-ads plan has increased from $14.99 to $15.99 monthly, which is considered an estimated 7% increase.
webnewsobserver.com
5 Shows to watch on Hulu this weekend
We have had enough of Netflix and chill! We should also mull over Prime and party or Hulu and happiness. Despite Netflix being the primary preference of the world to watch any show or movie, Hulu has garnered its own dedicated audience, streaming some of the most critically acclaimed hits along with underrated favourites that promise depth in the story like no movie or show ever can.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9
If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
The Last of Us episode 1: The biggest changes between the HBO show and the PlayStation game
From Joel and Tess's relationship to how the virus spreads, we delve into the differences between the Naughty Dog hit and the small screen adaptation
The Price of HBO Max Just Went Up
If all the overwhelmingly positive reviews of HBO’s new The Last Of Us TV series has you considering getting a subscription to HBO Max, take note: As of today, the price of a monthly subscription is going up. Starting on January 12, the cost of HBO Max for the...
Android Authority
Is Hulu Plus Live TV worth $70+ every month? We did the math
Cord cutters have lots of options for live channels, so we break it down for you. One of the counter-intuitive developments in the streaming wars has been the rise of live TV streaming. In our haste to switch over the streaming, we’ve come to see the value of channel surfing and appointment viewing.
The Eminence in Shadow Release Date, How many Episodes, Release Schedule, English Dub and Streaming Details
The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Netflix’s most severely underrated originals makes its final stand on the Top 10 in 34 countries
There’s so much content available on Netflix at any given time that some seriously undervalued originals fall through the cracks and fail to find the size of audience they truly deserve, a sentiment that applies to Spanish crime thriller Sky Rojo. Co-created by Álex Pina – the mastermind behind...
HBO’s The Last of Us is airing now – here’s how to watch it in the UK
We’ve been waiting for a live action-remake of Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us for almost an entire decade, and the wait has finally come to an end. After percolating in development hell for six years, with two film adaptations of the hit video game failing to get off the ground, HBO has finally done it. The Last of Us TV adaptation has arrived, and for the next two months, it will be airing exclusively on Sky Atlantic every Monday and streaming on Now TV.The TV series follows the same story beats as its post-apocalyptic video game counterpart,...
wegotthiscovered.com
HBO’s faithfulness to ‘The Last of Us’ source material extends to the runtime of its story beats
The Last of Us has finally landed on HBO Max, and we may just have ourselves a contender for the most true-to-source material video game adaptation of all time. There’s a fun fact that we stumbled upon while we were swept up in the hype and comparing the gameplay to what we were seeing on screen – the events of the premiere episode of The Last of Us take roughly the same amount of time they would take to play in the game.
