ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023

NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
ILLINOIS STATE
NASDAQ

3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
msn.com

2 Growth Stocks Down 35% or More to Buy and Hold in 2023 and Beyond

When equity markets drop, it is easy to focus on the here and now, ignore companies' long-term prospects, and resort to panic selling. But investors must never forget that holding onto (or buying shares of) solid corporations when markets are down is one of the keys to successful long-term investing.
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
msn.com

2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face

The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, Marathon Digital: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Thursday after U.S. December inflation fell in line with expectations. The consumer price index rose 6.5% in December, down from 7.1% in November, according to data from the Labor Department. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 5.7% in December, in line with average economist estimates. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.
msn.com

Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing December Stocks?

Last month was another tough one for the stock market ... even the blue chips. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) lost a little more than 4% of its value in December, bringing a budding rebound effort to a screeching halt. It remains to be seen if the rally since then has legs.
msn.com

2 High-Powered Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

The data on dividend growth stocks is eye-opening. Over the last 50 years, dividend growers and initiators have delivered average annual total returns of 10.7%, according to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. They have outpaced the S&P 500 (8.2% annualized total returns), stocks with no change in their dividend policy (7.1%), and nonpayers (4.8%).
Investopedia

Fourth-Quarter Revenue Likely Sank at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley's overall revenue likely fell 14% in the fourth quarter, shrinking profits considerably. Downturns in asset/wealth management and investment banking, accounting for the majority of Morgan Stanley's business, continued during the quarter. Prospects for more M&A deals may improve in 2023. Revenue and profits at banking giant Morgan Stanley...
NASDAQ

Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 No-Brainer Stocks for Market Growth

Since its low point last October, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has put on a surprising display of strength, rallying 16% higher in the months that followed. Although many analysts and economists feel a recession could occur sometime early this year, investors would do well to buy stocks that could still rally higher while also protecting their downside.

Comments / 0

Community Policy