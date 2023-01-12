Read full article on original website
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Toyota plans to produce 750,000 vehicles globally in February
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Wednesday said it plans to produce about 750,000 vehicles globally in February. The Japanese automaker said it aims to make about 300,000 vehicles domestically and about 450,000 overseas, and that it will continue to monitor the supply of auto parts, including semiconductors.
Better Fan Launches Innovative P2E Betting Platform
Better Fan, a Web3-based platform for sports betting, seeks to further capitalize on the popularity of blockchain solutions through its new platform. The company unveiled a project that combines the best of blockchain with play-to-earn (P2E) mechanics. Better Fan Leveraged Web3 Solutions to Create a Novel Platform. P2E games have...
Low6 Names Brittany Almeida Sales and Strategy Director
The announcement came Tuesday and sees Almeida join the company’s leadership team and complement its ongoing growth. Last year was incredibly successful for Low6, considering that the company inked multiple deals with leading US sports leagues. In 2022, Low6 also joined forces with different franchises and brands within the sports industry, further expanding its portfolio of partners. Now, having Almeida as a part of its executive team as sales and strategy director, the company plans to keep the positive momentum and continue to grow further.
GGPoker Obtained License in the Czech Republic, Launch Upcoming
GGPoker, the world’s largest online poker room, announced its partnership with King’s slots has recently resulted in a license issuance by the Ministry of Finance in the Czech Republic. Plenty to Offer to Czech Players. Following the issuance of the license, GGPoker will launch in the Czech market...
EGT Selects Alejandro Mosquera Rey as Director in Spain
News of the appointment emerged last week Friday and see the expert replace Christian Kostovski, who previously served as director of its office in Spain. Alejandro Mosquera Rey Becomes Director at EGT’s Spanish Office. Nadia Popova, EGT’s vice president of sales and marketing, welcomed Mosquera Rey to the company’s...
SIS Boosts Jolibet Racing Content Offer, Expands in Africa
As a result, the operator will benefit from SIS’ advanced round-the-clock live betting content covering the greyhound and horse racing verticals. Jolibet now has a number of excellent premium content to offer to its players. SIS provides the operator with horse racing events in real-time from the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company similarly covers international meets from Latin America, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Canada, Dubai, Germany, and beyond.
UK inflation eases for a 2nd month, falling to 10.5%
LONDON — (AP) — U.K. inflation eased for a second month in December, boosting confidence that the cost-of-living crisis has peaked. Consumer prices rose 10.5% in the year through December, down from 10.7% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Inflation peaked at a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.
Greentube Grabs Controlling Stake in Alteatec to Boost Its B2B Offer
This acquisition is executed through Greentube Austria, which will now be able to leverage the services and products offered by the company. Greentube to Drive Synergies with Alteatec’s Products. Greentube will leverage Alteatec’s products and offer to enhance its own B2B capabilities and deliver a better and stronger overall...
Great Canadian’s Pickering Casino Resort Opens to the Public
Canadian land-based gaming and hospitality group Great Canadian Entertainment announced the opening of Pickering Casino Resort Hotel and its amenities. The brand-new C$500 million ($373 million) Pickering Casino Resort Hotel is located east of downtown Toronto and features a 96,000 square foot casino, Great Canadian Sportsbook, a 2500-seat theater and event space, dining venues, and flexible meeting space.
SKS365 Is among Italy’s Certified Top Employers
The Top Employers Institute recognized SKS365’s dedication to the well-being of its employees, including it in its ever-growing list of leading people-oriented companies. The operator received praise for its people-related practices and policies, successfully meeting the Institute’s updated list of requirements. SKS365 accepted the distinction with gratitude, pledging to maintain its focus on employees’ needs.
Sports IQ Hires Industry Experts Neale Deeley and Kristjan Tamlak
As reported by SBC, Tamlak joins SPorts IQ’s team as trading director, while Deeley will serve as the company’s new commercial director. Before joining Sports IQ, Tamlak was a part of Genius Sports. During his tenure with the company, he held the position of head of risk management for three years. His professional tenure also includes positions with the globally recognized companies Pragmatic Play and GiG.
Livespins and Yolo Group set a New Paradigm-Changing Alliance
Livespins is a known social gaming platform that is elevating the way people experience iGaming products across the board, allowing audiences to watch, bet, and game along with their favorite streamers or brand ambassadors. Bringing Livespins’ Product Offer to Yolo Group’s Fleet of Casinos. The advanced live stream...
ICE London 2023 to Return Bigger than Ever at ExCeL Centre
The hosts of the event, Clarion Gaming, announced Tuesday that this year’s edition of ICE London 2023, is set to run between February 7 and February 9. Previously, in 2020, ICE London set a record for using a net space of 49,690 square meters. However, the latest edition of the industry expo expands further, taking additional space, and is expected to occupy 51,466 square meters of net space, a new record for the gathering.
Salsa Technology to Power Weebet with Localized Content
Salsa Technology, a LATAM-oriented provider and aggregator of iGaming solutions, has expanded its local reach through a new deal with the Brazilian platform provider Weebet. The agreement will help both companies augment their presence in the region. Salsa to Provide Weebet with a Vast Array of Content. Under the deal,...
IMG Designates Horta as DACH SVP and MD
IMG, a global leader in sports events media, has expanded its team with a new addition. The company welcomed the experienced Alberto Horta as its new senior vice president and managing director for the DACH region (Austria, Germany and Switzerland). The new hire will join IMG’s Munich-based office and will...
SkillOnNet Invests in Peter & Sons to Drive Content Push
The independent game studio has developed a number of high-performing games, including Xibalba, Wild Dulf, Monster Blox, and many others. New Opportunity to Reach Audiences, Boost Operations. The investment will help the studio to pursue further development excellence and deliver outstanding products across its assembly line. This means an increase...
PMU Names Pribile as Director of Marketing and Product
Pari-Mutuel Urbain (PMU), а French horse racing operator, has expanded its team with the addition of Olivier Pribile as its new director of marketing and product. The experienced worker will leverage his experience with the racing sector to help the company improve its products and help it reach more players.
iGaming Pro Zajdel Joins Sport Buff as Partner
Zajdel boasts 15 years of experience in the iGaming and online sports betting sectors. He is also a seasoned leader who has occupied leadership roles at many notable companies. His past experiences include a tenure as the group chief operating officer of Fortuna Entertainment Group. In 2019, Zajdel also had a short stint as the chief digital officer of Intralot.
STS Group Celebrates Successful Fourth Quarter and 2022
On Monday, the company released an update, outlining its financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022. The new data revealed that in Q4, 2022, STS enjoyed its highest net gaming revenue (NGR). The NGR for the fourth quarter of 2022 hit PLN 200 million ($46.2 million), marking a significant increase of 47% when compared to the PLN 136 million ($31.4 million) result from the corresponding period in 2021. Additionally, the amount wagered by STS customers in Q4, 2022 hit PLN 1.38 billion ($318.6 million). This result marked a strong 13% increase when compared to the PLN 1.22 billion ($281.6 million) in amount staked for Q4 in 2021.
