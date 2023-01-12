Read full article on original website
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank
A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
Nevada rail museum cat who became an internet hit mourned
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The historic Nevada Northern Railway Museum is mourning the death of its resident cat who became an unlikely internet sensation. Dirt — short for Dirtbag — died Wednesday in the town of Ely at the age of 15, the railway said on its website.
Cruise ship MSC Meraviglia rescues 24 migrants from boat while returning to Port Canaveral
A cruise ship bound for Port Canaveral encountered a boat in distress Saturday and rescued all 24 occupants at sea, MSC Cruises reported in a statement. MSC Meraviglia was returning from Cozumel, Mexico, to the Space Coast when the ship encountered the migrant vessel. "Our crew notified the United States...
