Roselle, NJ

Chargers-Bears-Rams Ice Hockey Team Defeats Arthur Johnson for First-Ever Victory

By Dawn Miller
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

ROSELLE, NJ - It was a Wednesday night game for the Chargers-Bears-Rams ice hockey team in Warinanco Park and Senior Night for Arthur L. Johnson High School. CBR came away with the team's first-ever victory in its inaugural season, defeating Arthur L. Johnson 9-0. Eryk Miastkowski earned a shutout in net for CBR. Tanner Stein got the scoring going for CBR in the first period with an unassisted goal. Sonny Lawson had two goals and an assist. John Whyte had a game-high four goals and an assist. Michael Fuery scored on a pass from Oscar Paradysz. Eric Serio pick up the loss in net for Arthur L. Johnson. Steven Garbowski also spent time in goal for Arthur L. Johnson.

"Tonight’s game was an excellent effort from everyone on the team," CBR's head coach Travis Beni said following Wednesday's game. "We got our first win and could not be happier. To win 9-0 it took a combined effort from offense, defense and our goalie. All our players played the full ice from the offensive zone to the defensive zone. We also played a full game without any major mental mistakes and a consistent effort. All together, I could not be more proud of this team for their hard work, and I am so happy they get to celebrate the first win in program history."

CBR opened the first-ever ice hockey season for Spotswood, East Brunswick and South River High Schools with four straight losses. The cooperative team was a long time in the making thanks to a group of devoted hockey parents from all three towns.

"Our most important goal was for kids from different schools with different playing experience to work as a team and build friendships," Beni said of the team's inaugural season. "In these first five games they have gone far beyond that. When the team comes together before games and between periods their chant is 'Family on three.' This team truly acts as one. They love coming to the rink. They spend time together away from the rink, and they play for each other on the ice. These first five games have shown us there is no trouble in establishing team culture and building lasting friendships between the players."

"In hockey terms we have identified many things we can improve on, and this team has worked every day to do so, Beni continued. "We have improved in every game so far. Now, the team is playing a very disciplined system in the neutral zone, positioning has improved, puck movement has increased, and most of all our goaltending gets better every day. Our whole team is so proud of our goalie Eryk and how he has been working. He deserves all the credit for volunteering to play goalie with zero experience and getting a shutout in our first win."

"There is more work to do, but this team has steadily improved with every game and every practice," Beni added.

CBR returns to the ice on Friday when the team travels to Winding River Skating Rink in Toms River to face off against Toms River North High School. Toms River North has an overall season record of 2-6-1. The puck drops at 4 p.m.

TAPinto.net

Two Spartan Wrestlers Medal at H/W/S 2023 Tournament

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Two Spartan wrestlers brought home medals from the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex 2023 tournament on Saturday.  The  13 annual tri-county meet was held at Phillipsburg High School. Bradley Maines took second place at 285 lbs and Logan Hrenenko earned a third place at 144 lbs. “I am very proud of these two,” Coach Daniel Trappe said. “They have been a big part of bringing this program back to where it was a few years ago.” The high school wrestling program has put together a 5-4 season. They will head to Morristown on Wednesday and host Pompton Lakes on Thursday. Other H/W/S wrestling news from Sparta High School: Sparta High School Girl's 2023 Wrestlers Earn Hardware, Make History at H/W/S  
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roselle Boys Basketball Back on a Winning Streak; Improve to 11-2

ROSELLE, NJ – Boys basketball have won their last four games to improve to an 11-2 record. They started the season with an impressive 7-0 record before hitting a small bump in the road. After a loss in the finals of the Joe Silvers tournament and a defeat by division leader, New Providence, the Rams got back on track and are full steam ahead. Roselle defeated Hillside 58-43 to start the recent winning streak. Tahdir Carson led the team in scoring with 18 points. Shane Jackson had a big game for the Rams with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks. Isaiah...
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hilltopper Sports Wrap: Summit Boys Hoops' Win Streak Snapped After Seven Games, Swim Teams Triumph Twice and Boys Hockey Beats Bergen Catholic

SUMMIT, NJ - Until today, it was a week which saw more of the same for the Summit High School Boys Varsity Basketball Team and, when 'same' equals winning, same is good. The Hilltopper Hoops squad won three games this past week to take their win streak to seven games -- and their season record to 7-3 -- before falling at Union, 50-36. The Maroon and White defeated New Providence, 56-33, then beat Rahway, 46-31, before holding off Hillside, 46-37. Against the Pioneers, sophomore Myles Blackley had a monster game, scoring career-high 32 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Sophomore David Fix had a career-high 22 in the...
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Coach Steve Mate Celebrates Milestone with Alumni as Spotswood Defeats Somerville for Sixth Straight

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - On December 29, longtime Spotswood High School head basketball coach Steve Mate earned a major milestone. Mate coached his 400th victory behind the bench in the Chargers win over Great Oaks Charter in the consolation game of the Crusader Classic. Mate has been the Chargers head boys' basketball coach for the past 28 seasons. On Saturday, Mate had the unique opportunity to celebrate with Chargers boys basketball alumni along with his family members at the game against Somerville High School. On the court, the Chargers wrapped up the team's 10th victory of the season, defeating Somerville 64-47. Spotswood took a 27-23...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Ice Hockey Fell to Hillsborough; 7-5

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  Morristown ice hockey fell to Hillsborough 7-5 in a high scoring affair. The game was tied at 4 after two periods but the Colonials were outscored by the Raiders 3-1 in the final 15 minutes. Jackson Byrne had the first three goals for Morristown for a hat trick. Willem Kerr and Clark Smith had the other two goals for the Colonials. Morristown is now 5-7-1 on the season and will play against Ridge for their next game on Thursday.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris Knolls Basketball Teams Enjoy Victorious Saturday

DENVILLE, NJ – It was a winning Saturday for Morris Knolls High School basketball players as both the girls and boys teams enjoyed victories. With their 74-59 trouncing of Passaic Charter, the boys improved their record to 8-2 on the season. During the contest, Justin Harnson scored 32 points, grabbed six rebounds and made seven steals. The Golden Eagles were leading 44-24 after the second period, but Passaic Charter matched Knolls’ 15 points in the third period and scored 20 points in the final frame, five more than the Golden Eagles but not enough to secure the win. Playing Morris Hills, the girls...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Caldwell Stays Undefeated, Beating Bernards, 64-47

CALDWELL, NJ -- The Caldwell boys basketball team remained undefeated with a 64-47 victory over Bernards Sunday afternoon in the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Caldwell University. Senior guard Rocco Checchetto scored 19 points to lead the Chiefs (12-0), who outscored Bernards, 16-3, in the second quarter to open a 32-12 lead at halftime. Ray Zamloot finished with 11 points and Ryan Lawrence totaled 10 points for Caldwell, which outscored Bernards, 21-2, at the foul line. Connor Laverty led the Mountaineers (7-6) with 15 points and Gabriel Morales finished with 10 points in the loss. Caldwell will play the first of two games against Irvington in the span of a week when the Chiefs host the Blue Knights Tuesday at 4 p.m.
CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Save the Date for Chargers Middle School Basketball Night

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Middle School Basketball Night is this week on Friday, January 20. All middle school basketball players from the Memorial Middle School and the Joyce Kilmer School are invited to come to the Chargers-Rams game on Friday at the Spotswood High School Gymnasium. Members of Coach Martucci's Memorial Middle School team and Coach Saso's Joyce Kilmer team should wear their team jersey's and sit in the bleachers behind the Chargers bench. Tip off is at 6:30 p.m. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Scores a Season High Game Against Plainfield

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Scoring from its big three of Andrew Martin, Ameer Herran and Mathew Scerbo, Jr. led the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team to its highest point total of the season in a 74-42 shellacking of host Plainfield on Saturday.   Martin and Herran each scored 18 points and Scerbo Jr. contributed 17 at the Stateliners built a 38-20 halftime lead and cruised to their second straight victory. Jayveon Jackson returned after missing two games with an ankle injury and added eight points off the bench.   “We started off well in the first quarter,” Stateliner coach Todd Sigafoos said. “Plainfield tried...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Verona Beats Cedar Grove, 58-31; Rodriguez Gets MVP

CALDWELL, NJ -- Although Cedar Grove has the better record, the Verona boys basketball team dominated their matchup in the Jimmy Jandoli Tip-off at the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic Saturday at Caldwell University with a 58-31 victory. Alex Rodriguez scored 15 points for the Hillbillies (6-6), who took a 19-6 lead after one quarter and led throughout the contest. Rodriguez, a senior guard, was awarded the MVP trophy for the classic. Riley Ying finished with eight points for Verona, which received points from 11 different players in the game. Nick Russo led Cedar Grove (7-5) with 23 points. He sank seven of nine free throws. Verona defeated Cedar Grove by 15 points in the West Essex Tournament in December. That was also played at Caldwell University.
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Girls Basketball Team Loses Two in a Row

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School girls basketball team lost two games this week. They hosted Morris Tech on Thursday and played away against Hanover Park on Saturday. Newton fell to Hanover Park 61-31. Catherine Vena and Sophia Brondo led the Braves, dropping in 10 points each. Jolen Stoner, Caitlyn Pokrywa and Sophia May all added points to the total.  The Braves dropped the match up against Morris Tech, 65-40 on Thursday. Pokrywa was top Braves scorer with 13 points. May and Jordyn Young put up six points apiece. Brondo, Vena, Samantha Sutton, Stoner all put points on the board. The Newton High School girls basketball team’s overall record is 5-4 and NJAC-Colonial division record is 4-1. They will play away against Hopatcong on Tuesday, January 17 beginning at 7 p.m.  
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kaitlin Capstraw Earns Ivy Rookie of the Week Award for Fourth Time

NEW HAVEN, CT. — West Orange’s Kiley Capstraw, Yale first-year guard, shot .500, had nine rebounds and made 20 points in two Ivy League away games that Yale won, earning Capstraw the Ivy League Rookie of the Week title four times out of five weeks. She scored 11 points, the second highest on the team, while getting five of her 10 shots at Dartmouth during Yale’s victory 57-47 on Jan 6. She also had seven rebounds, one away from her season high. Capstraw had nine points in the Bulldogs’ 71-70 overtime win at Harvard, including a critical three-pointer in overtime. Capstraw played the Harvard game...
NEW HAVEN, CT
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Perth Amboy Stuns Woodbridge with Shot at the Buzzer, 63-62

WOODBRIDGE, NJ -- Ariel Perez' 3-pointer as time ran out gave Perth Amboy a 63-62 boys basketball victory over Woodbridge before a large, boisterous crowd Saturday afternoon. Perez had been scoreless before sinking his game-winner from the right side of the arc, where officials ruled that his foot was not touching any part of the tape. Perth Amboy (7-3) avenged a similar loss to Woodbridge (7-5) on opening night by a 49-47 score on Dec. 15, 2022. The rematch, which was physically played and hotly contested right from the opening tip, seemed destined to come down to a final possession. Woodbridge had rallied...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Wrestling Tournament: 2023 Finals

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – It was a full day of wrestling in Phillipsburg as the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex wrestling tournament took place today, January 14, 2023 at Phillipsburg High School. Watch the replay here on the Phillipsburg High School Athletics YouTube channel. The championship went to Phillipsburg, who has now won back-to-back championships and has held the team title 16 times.   The outstanding wrestler was Hunterdon Central’s Anthony Rossi. Rightfully so, was the fan consensus.  The Stateliner fans were sold after his win, he deserved outstanding wrestler. You read that right.  We knew our own Stateliners were putting up some great performances, but we still respect a...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Special Needs Basketball Players Needed for Fun and Friendship

Hunterdon County Special Olympics Basketball is growing and seeking players to join its Jaguars 2 and Jaguars 3 teams for the upcoming Special Olympics season. All special needs athletes are welcome to join in the fun of this amazing program. “We welcome and have had players on both teams that have a little knowledge of the game and some that know absolutely nothing about basketball when they first join us,” explained Coach Walt Wilson. “We have a full range of athletes with special needs. Autism, Down Syndrome, and many others. Some can dribble a basketball, shoot and know the basic rules. Some cannot dribble or shoot...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Hanover Park Dominates Boonton, 76-6

BOONTON, NJ -- The Hanover Park wrestling team recorded five pins in a 76-6 victory over Boonton on Friday. Hanover Park is 6-2. Boonton is 1-5. 113 - Cristian Cesaro (HP) — Pin 0:31 Sean Scardilli (B) 120 - Giovanni Conte (HP) — Forfeit 126 - Marty Zoet (HP) — Pin 0:17 Jack Liska (B) 132 - Dante Rosato (HP) — Forfeit 138 - Joey Tantawi (HP) — Forfeit 144 - Joey Borrello (HP) — Major Decision 11-1 Phoenix LaCorte (B) 150 - Massimo Mancini (HP) — Pin 0:26 Brandon Martinez (B) 157 - Frank Spinelli (HP) — Forfeit 165 - Nando Ott (HP) — Forfeit 175 - Nick Inglima (HP) — Forfeit 190 - Nick Davino (HP) — Pin 0:46 Umer Khan (B) 215 - Art Longo (HP) — Forfeit 285 - Anthony Rios (HP) — Pin 0:35 Justin Rittenger (B)
BOONTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling: Hasbrouck Heights Sweeps Home Quad Meet

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – It was a good Saturday for the Hasbrouck Heights wrestling team, who swept a quad meet at Hasbrouck Heights High School.  The Aviators improved to 9-3 on the season with victories over Wallkill Valley, Cedar Grove and Colonia. The Aviators knocked Colonia 42-22 after a slow start to the meet as the 106 pound weight class match was a double forfeit and Colonia scored a technical fall at 113 to give them an early 5-0 lead. But pinfall victories from Kyle von Seidelmann (120) and Anthony Cummings (126) gave the Aviators a 12-5 lead.  Colonia bounced back with...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rutgers Men's Basketball: Scarlet Knights Down Ohio State in OT

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Junior guard Cam Spencer finished with a team-high 21 points and junior forward Mawot Mag hit the game-winning three-pointer as the Rutgers men’s basketball team downed Ohio State in overtime, 68-64, on Sunday, Jan. 15. Mag, who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, hit a three from the corner to give the Scarlet Knights (13-5 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) the lead for good in a tightly contested game that featured 18 lead changes in regulation.  “Paul (Mulcahy) had the ball and he was going to break down his defender,” Mag said. “We were all spaced out, and I had...
COLUMBUS, OH
TAPinto.net

Karen Centinaro: "The Face of the Office" in the Bloomfield High Athletic Department has Done the Job Flawlessly for Nearly 20 Years

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Steve Jenkins has devoted his professional life to education and coaching. Those attributes made his transition to the athletic director at Bloomfield High a natural step. As a successful coach, Jenkins knows the importance of a good staff, and his admiration and respect for long-time administrative assistant Karen Centinaro shows why the department functions so efficiently. "Karen started at Bloomfield High in 2005," said Jenkins. "From the start, her abilities were evident." Centinaro, the former Karen Byrne, grew up in Belleville, NJ, and was graduated from Belleville High School. A loving wife and caring mom, her work ethic speaks volumes, while her...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

