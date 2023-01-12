Chargers-Bears-Rams Ice Hockey Team Defeats Arthur Johnson for First-Ever Victory

ROSELLE, NJ - It was a Wednesday night game for the Chargers-Bears-Rams ice hockey team in Warinanco Park and Senior Night for Arthur L. Johnson High School. CBR came away with the team's first-ever victory in its inaugural season, defeating Arthur L. Johnson 9-0. Eryk Miastkowski earned a shutout in net for CBR. Tanner Stein got the scoring going for CBR in the first period with an unassisted goal. Sonny Lawson had two goals and an assist. John Whyte had a game-high four goals and an assist. Michael Fuery scored on a pass from Oscar Paradysz. Eric Serio pick up the loss in net for Arthur L. Johnson. Steven Garbowski also spent time in goal for Arthur L. Johnson.

"Tonight’s game was an excellent effort from everyone on the team," CBR's head coach Travis Beni said following Wednesday's game. "We got our first win and could not be happier. To win 9-0 it took a combined effort from offense, defense and our goalie. All our players played the full ice from the offensive zone to the defensive zone. We also played a full game without any major mental mistakes and a consistent effort. All together, I could not be more proud of this team for their hard work, and I am so happy they get to celebrate the first win in program history."

CBR opened the first-ever ice hockey season for Spotswood, East Brunswick and South River High Schools with four straight losses. The cooperative team was a long time in the making thanks to a group of devoted hockey parents from all three towns.

"Our most important goal was for kids from different schools with different playing experience to work as a team and build friendships," Beni said of the team's inaugural season. "In these first five games they have gone far beyond that. When the team comes together before games and between periods their chant is 'Family on three.' This team truly acts as one. They love coming to the rink. They spend time together away from the rink, and they play for each other on the ice. These first five games have shown us there is no trouble in establishing team culture and building lasting friendships between the players."

"In hockey terms we have identified many things we can improve on, and this team has worked every day to do so, Beni continued. "We have improved in every game so far. Now, the team is playing a very disciplined system in the neutral zone, positioning has improved, puck movement has increased, and most of all our goaltending gets better every day. Our whole team is so proud of our goalie Eryk and how he has been working. He deserves all the credit for volunteering to play goalie with zero experience and getting a shutout in our first win."

"There is more work to do, but this team has steadily improved with every game and every practice," Beni added.

CBR returns to the ice on Friday when the team travels to Winding River Skating Rink in Toms River to face off against Toms River North High School. Toms River North has an overall season record of 2-6-1. The puck drops at 4 p.m.



