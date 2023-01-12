Kenilworth Resident to Participate as Celebrity Pizza Judge in Pizza Bowl 3

KENILWORTH, NJ – The Super Bowl for pizza is coming soon to celebrate mom and pop pizzerias from all around the state.

Pizza Bowl 3 will be held on Feb 4 at the Meadowlands where Jersey’s best pizza and meatballs will be decided. Telina Cuppari, a Kenilworth resident and the Guinness World Record Holder for the Largest Collection of Pizza-Related Items will be a celebrity judge.

Pizza aficionados, pizza makers, various media outlets and celebrities will come together to decide who has the best slice and meatballs in the garden state. There will be five rounds of competition for Best Pizza and Best Meatballs in New Jersey. Every participant who comes to the event will receive four slices of pizza and four meatballs to try and then vote. What is also included with every ticket is a customized pizza cutter.

With 52 judges each round covering four regions the final round will consist of approximately 40 celebrity judges to cast their final vote. Not only is this an occasion to determine Jersey’s best slice and meatballs, but the event benefits the Tunnel To Towers Foundation.

How the Pizza Bowl came to be was that during the height of the pandemic two years ago, Guy Madsen created the social media group Jersey Pizza Joints to help out mom and pop pizza places all over the state. The group was designed to be a site where pizza enthusiasts could talk about the great meals they had, show pictures and converse with others like themselves. The group expresses positivity, excitement and praise in pizza. It also specifically is not meant to disparage other establishments. Jersey Pizza Joints started out with 25 members and now has over 67.4K.

Pizza Bowl 3 will be held at Redd's Restaurant and Bar, located in Carlstadt next to MetLife Stadium from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To purchase a ticket please go HERE.

Editors Note: Telina Cuppari is the publisher of TAPinto Kenilworth



