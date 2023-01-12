New neighborhood possible after Water Tower Road area annexed into North Myrtle Beach

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMBF
Permanent radar speed signs installed in Surfside Beach after community feedback
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in part of the Grand Strand are making new efforts to cut down on speeding following feedback from the community. The Surfside Beach Police Department said two signs are now up in the area of 16th Avenue North, with two more going up soon along 10th Avenue South.
WMBF
Parts of Highway 501 blocked in Myrtle Beach area due to crash; SCHP reports fatality
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a serious crash off Highway 501 in the southbound lanes. Horry County Rescue Fire was called to the two-vehicle crash with entrapment just before 3:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Highway 501 and Conbraco Circle, which is near Gardner Lacy Road.
wpde.com
Pawleys Island residents share mutual concerns over possible new gas station
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Another gas station could be making its way to Pawleys Island at the corner of Highway 17 and Ford Road and residents are speaking out about their disapproval. Every resident ABC15 spoke with on Friday said they don't want this gas station to be...
wpde.com
Lanes blocked as crews respond to vehicle on Hwy 31
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked on Highway 31 Sunday morning as crews assist a vehicle in the media. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:35 a.m. to the area near Mile Marker 17 between Highway 501 and International Drive. No injuries have...
WMBF
Cherry Grove Pier repairs set to begin as materials to rebuild arrive
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Repairs to a tourist favorite pier in the Grand Strand can soon begin since materials to begin reconstruction have arrived. The Cherry Grove Pier fell victim to the path of Hurricane Ian as it swept through parts of the Grand Strand in September 2022. The middle section of the pier was demolished leaving the structure in two pieces.
43-year-old woman missing from North Myrtle Beach, police say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 43-year-old woman is missing from the Windy Hill section of North Myrtle Beach, according to North Myrtle Beach Police. April Denis Yarborough was last seen at 4 a.m. Friday on 33rd Avenue South wearing a green jacket with fur around the collar and gray pants, police said. When […]
Person in custody after 3 armed robberies reported Sunday in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Sunday evening in connection with three armed robberies reported earlier in the day in Myrtle Beach, police said. Police arrested the person shortly after 6 p.m. but have not released their name or the charges they’re facing. Police released surveillance photos in a Facebook post on […]
Fire crews rescue person trapped on roof of Marion home
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were dispatched to a home Saturday morning in Marion regarding an injured person trapped on the roof, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at 11:13 a.m. on the 400 block of Clifton Street, MFR said. When crews arrived, the person trapped on the roof did not appear to need […]
WMBF
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help to find a wanted woman and man in the area. The Horry County Police Department said Sunday that 40-year-old Samantha Watts and 19-year-old Jonathan Watts are both wanted in connection to an ongoing investigation. Police said Samantha...
WMBF
1 hurt in Loris house fire, crews say
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a house fire in the Loris area late Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to Cedar Branch Road at around 10:45 p.m. Officials added the person had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. No additional details were...
myhorrynews.com
Grand Strand Freedom Week begins with MLK Parade
Myrtle Beach residents and businesses marched downtown in support of late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. as part of the Grand Strand Freedom Week’s annual Grand Strand MLK Parade. There were more than 70 entries in the parade including marching groups, floats, vintage vehicles, motorcycles and horses...
North Myrtle Beach’s first female police chief speaks out about goals
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Dana Crowell is the first female police chief in North Myrtle Beach history. She is ready to jump right into her new role. “We are such a smooth organization that me taking the helm is going to be a very smooth transition,” Crowell said. Crowell wants to focus on […]
North Myrtle Beach hikes hourly parking to $3
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s going to cost visitors more to park in North Myrtle Beach starting in March. City council members unanimously approved a resolution Monday night that raises the city’s hourly rate to $3. It had been $2 in standard lots and $1 in value lots. A city spokesman said it’s […]
WMBF
Coroner: Woman dies in Conway house fire, investigation underway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a house fire in Conway, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the blaze at Claridy Road at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Conway Fire Department and the Horry County Police Department were also at the scene.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pumping on Wilmington construction site halted after resident ‘blows whistle’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small hiccup for a Wilmington construction project after a resident called New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington when he noticed something just didn’t look right. Every morning Philip Thompson takes in the view from his balcony but on Wednesday the marsh...
WMBF
Conway auto repair shop fights to stay open on residentially zoned property; council sets deadline to move
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An auto repair shop in Conway is fighting to stay open despite zoning issues. During Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting, Sylvest Avant’s request to rezone his residential property in the 3000 block of Kate Bay Highway to commercial/residential, allowing his auto repair shop to stay in business, was up for a second reading.
Horry County Council moves forward with development projects, fire-station funding
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two economic development projects, money for two new fire stations and a new mental-health committee were just some of the topics on the agenda Tuesday night as Horry County Council held its first meeting of the new year. One item discussed as part of the second reading of two ordinances […]
WMBF
Lanes reopen on Highway 501 after car crashes into utility pole; Crews still working to restore power to over 200
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews worked to re-open Highway 501 near Conway after a car crashed into a utility pole causing power lines to drop. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the collision scene around 7:48 p.m. Thursday evening on W. Highway 501 near Brown Swamp Road near Conway.
WMBF
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
19-year-old missing from Dillon County, sheriff’s office says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old has been reported missing in Dillon County, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Austin Sanford, of Dillon, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Sunday wearing a blue hoodie and gray jogging pants, the sheriff’s office said. He is 5-foot-8. Anyone with information on Sanford’s location is […]
Comments / 0