Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Zach Shallcross as the Lead Has Fans Suggesting the Show No Longer Cares About Diversity
'The Bachelor' fans recently discussed Zach Shallcross' casting as the season 27 lead, and some fans are disappointed the show didn't cast a non-white lead.
nativenewsonline.net
The Relevance of MLK in Indian Country Today
Opinion. In the United States, only two individuals are celebrated with national holidays named in their honor. One is Christopher Columbus and the other is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It should be understandable that Native Americans reject the celebration of Christopher Columbus, the lost sailor, with honor. Instead we...
Men’s Label Lu’u Dan Wants to Redefine Asian Masculinity
For London-based designer and Kwaidan Editions cofounder Hung La, growing up as a first-generation Vietnamese American in a leafy town in Maryland had meant finding ways of making his Asian roots and his Western life coexist without any form of blueprint. Though he’d worked to come to peace with himself...
Comments / 0