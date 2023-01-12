ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Friday, January 13

On today's newscast: Garfield County's sheriff has terminated an agreement to house Pitkin County inmates in Glenwood Springs, Democratic Representative Elizabeth Velasco has introduced her first bill in Colorado’s legislature, a new analysis from federal scientists shows 2022 tied for the fifth-hottest year on record, volunteers are invited to join the Wintersköl torchlight parade on Aspen Mountain tomorrow night, and more.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

