Friday, January 13
On today's newscast: Garfield County's sheriff has terminated an agreement to house Pitkin County inmates in Glenwood Springs, Democratic Representative Elizabeth Velasco has introduced her first bill in Colorado’s legislature, a new analysis from federal scientists shows 2022 tied for the fifth-hottest year on record, volunteers are invited to join the Wintersköl torchlight parade on Aspen Mountain tomorrow night, and more.
'Alive The Show' blurs lines between audience and performer, yoga and dance
Inside the venue at The Arts Campus at Willits on Jan. 11, “Alive: The Show” looked and felt like a nightclub, with a DJ on stage and colorful lights and tables on the side where people could stop for a drink. Though most of the attendees at last...
