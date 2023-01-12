ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants Win

The New York Giants have won a playoff game for the first time since their 2012 Super Bowl win. Eli Manning, who led the Giants to two championships, took to social media following the big win on Sunday afternoon. The former Giants quarterback had a two-word reaction to New York's win over ...
HARRISON, NJ
Bleacher Report

Mike McDaniel: I'd 'Be a Fool' Not to Embrace Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins 2023 Starter

Tua Tagovailoa missed Sunday's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills and suffered multiple concussions this season, but Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is looking forward to the quarterback being back under center in 2023. McDaniel told reporters he would "jump on the opportunity" for Tagovailoa to be the team's...
Bleacher Report

Report: Kliff Kingsbury Bought '1-Way Ticket to Thailand,' Has Rebuffed NFL Interest

After being fired by the Arizona Cardinals, former head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly taking some time to himself and has rebuffed interest from other teams regarding potential job openings. "I don't know if this is breaking news or not: Kliff Kingsbury is in Thailand right now, and he bought...
Bleacher Report

Bengals' Joe Mixon Shades NFL for Fining Him $13,261 for Coin Toss Celebration

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon fired back at the NFL after being fined $13,261 for his coin-toss celebration during Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens. Mixon posted the fine letter he received from the NFL, along with a challenge to commissioner Roger Goodell to flip a coin: He will pay the fine if it comes up heads, but Goodell has to make a $13,261 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cincinnati if it's tails.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Ravens' Sammy Watkins Suggests Lamar Jackson's Injury, Contract Status Are Related

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins suggested Friday Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence because of injury issues and his contract status are connected in some way. Speaking to Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post, Watkins implied Jackson would attempt to play in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals if he had a long-term deal secured:
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Bracket 2022: Updated Picture, Schedule After Sunday's Wild Card

With just one game left in Super Wild Card Weekend, the AFC playoff picture is set ahead of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs next weekend, and there is just one NFC game left to fill out that conference's bracket. On Monday, the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers face...
Bleacher Report

49ers Rumors: Brock Purdy Will Remain Starter If Jimmy Garoppolo Returns from Injury

The San Francisco 49ers have their eyes set on a deep postseason run this year, and they reportedly will not shake up their quarterback room any time soon. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Saturday that veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo is still working his way back from a broken foot, but the 49ers will stick with rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy even if Garoppolo becomes available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

