sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Outsider.com
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants Win
The New York Giants have won a playoff game for the first time since their 2012 Super Bowl win. Eli Manning, who led the Giants to two championships, took to social media following the big win on Sunday afternoon. The former Giants quarterback had a two-word reaction to New York's win over ...
Bleacher Report
Report: Ravens Still View Lamar Jackson as QB1, Will Franchise Tag If No New Contract
There is more clarity on Lamar Jackson's situation going forward as the Baltimore Ravens prepare for the offseason. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Ravens plan to use the franchise tag on Jackson if they're unable to reach a long-term contract. NFL insider Peter King discussed Jackson's future in...
Bleacher Report
Saquon Barkley Calls Daniel Jones an 'Elite' QB After Giants' Win vs. Vikings
Daniel Jones received high praise from teammate Saquon Barkley after leading the New York Giants to a 31-24 playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. "I know we have an elite quarterback," Barkley said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "He's shown that multiple times." Jones certainly played at a high...
Bleacher Report
Mike McDaniel: I'd 'Be a Fool' Not to Embrace Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins 2023 Starter
Tua Tagovailoa missed Sunday's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills and suffered multiple concussions this season, but Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is looking forward to the quarterback being back under center in 2023. McDaniel told reporters he would "jump on the opportunity" for Tagovailoa to be the team's...
Bleacher Report
Report: Commanders Inform OC Candidates Sam Howell Will Likely Be Starting QB in 2023
As the Washington Commanders look for a new offensive coordinator, they are operating with the assumption Sam Howell will be their starting quarterback in 2023. Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Commanders are telling potential offensive-coordinator candidates they will likely roll with Howell as their No. 1 signal-caller. Head coach...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens 'Haven't Changed Their Stance,' Want New Contract for QB
Amid ongoing uncertainty around Lamar Jackson's knee injury, the Baltimore Ravens aren't looking to make a move at quarterback after this season. Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens "haven't changed their stance" about wanting to sign the 2019 NFL MVP to a long-term contract. Rapoport wrote:. "Whenever the season ends—Sunday...
Bleacher Report
Michael Vick Urges Lamar Jackson to Play Through Knee Injury: 'Put a Brace on It'
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday's wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a knee injury, which has kept him out since he exited a Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos. Fans were fine with Jackson sitting out in hopes of having him...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Sean McVay Will Return For 2023 Season amid Retirement Rumors
Amid speculation that he might step down after a difficult 2022 season, Sean McVay is returning for a seventh campaign as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season. Injuries and a depleted roster ruined the Rams' hopes of...
Bleacher Report
Robert Griffin III Backs Lamar Jackson, Says Knee Injury Changed Career Trajectory
Few people in football history would know better what it is like to play with a knee injury as a mobile quarterback than Robert Griffin III, and the former Washington quarterback and current ESPN commentator backed Lamar Jackson sitting out Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Griffin shared a...
Bleacher Report
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Bought '1-Way Ticket to Thailand,' Has Rebuffed NFL Interest
After being fired by the Arizona Cardinals, former head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly taking some time to himself and has rebuffed interest from other teams regarding potential job openings. "I don't know if this is breaking news or not: Kliff Kingsbury is in Thailand right now, and he bought...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Mixon Shades NFL for Fining Him $13,261 for Coin Toss Celebration
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon fired back at the NFL after being fined $13,261 for his coin-toss celebration during Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens. Mixon posted the fine letter he received from the NFL, along with a challenge to commissioner Roger Goodell to flip a coin: He will pay the fine if it comes up heads, but Goodell has to make a $13,261 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cincinnati if it's tails.
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Sammy Watkins Suggests Lamar Jackson's Injury, Contract Status Are Related
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins suggested Friday Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence because of injury issues and his contract status are connected in some way. Speaking to Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post, Watkins implied Jackson would attempt to play in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals if he had a long-term deal secured:
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Bracket 2022: Updated Picture, Schedule After Sunday's Wild Card
With just one game left in Super Wild Card Weekend, the AFC playoff picture is set ahead of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs next weekend, and there is just one NFC game left to fill out that conference's bracket. On Monday, the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers face...
Bleacher Report
Dennis Allen to Return as Saints Head Coach in 2023, Mickey Loomis Confirms
New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed to reporters Friday that Dennis Allen will return as the team's head coach in 2023. Allen was elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach prior to the 2022 campaign following the retirement of Sean Payton. In Allen's first season at the helm...
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow Discusses His Bengals Future: 'My Plan is to Be Here My Whole Career'
Joe Burrow has the Cincinnati Bengals back in the playoffs for the second straight season, and he hopes to continue leading the franchise into the postseason and beyond for many years to come. In an interview with Maria Taylor of NBC, Burrow said (3:12 mark):. "My plan is to be...
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: Brock Purdy Will Remain Starter If Jimmy Garoppolo Returns from Injury
The San Francisco 49ers have their eyes set on a deep postseason run this year, and they reportedly will not shake up their quarterback room any time soon. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Saturday that veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo is still working his way back from a broken foot, but the 49ers will stick with rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy even if Garoppolo becomes available.
