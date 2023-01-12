ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Bleacher Report

NFL Wild-Card Sunday 2023 Takeaways: What's Next for Playoff Winners and Losers?

On Sunday, NFL postseason action picked up with a classic David vs. Goliath matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins went into this game as the biggest underdogs via point spread in Wild Card Weekend history. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel didn't reduce the playbook with third-string...
Bleacher Report

J.K. Dobbins Calls out Ravens Coaches, Says They Beat Bengals with Lamar Jackson

Fans weren't the only ones perplexed by some of the Baltimore Ravens' play-calling decisions in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins lit into the decision to not give him the ball at the goal line in a critical fourth-quarter sequence that saw Tyler Huntley fumble on a quarterback sneak, with Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard scooping up the ball and taking in 98 yards for what became a game-winning score.
Bleacher Report

Mike McDaniel: I'd 'Be a Fool' Not to Embrace Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins 2023 Starter

Tua Tagovailoa missed Sunday's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills and suffered multiple concussions this season, but Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is looking forward to the quarterback being back under center in 2023. McDaniel told reporters he would "jump on the opportunity" for Tagovailoa to be the team's...
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Geno Smith 'Will Be Back' with Seahawks in 2023 on New Contract

After leading the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs this season, quarterback Geno Smith is reportedly expected to be back with the team in 2023. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Seahawks will attempt to come to terms on a new contract with Smith before he hits free agency March 15:
Bleacher Report

Ravens' Sammy Watkins Suggests Lamar Jackson's Injury, Contract Status Are Related

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins suggested Friday Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence because of injury issues and his contract status are connected in some way. Speaking to Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post, Watkins implied Jackson would attempt to play in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals if he had a long-term deal secured:
Bleacher Report

Report: Kliff Kingsbury Bought '1-Way Ticket to Thailand,' Has Rebuffed NFL Interest

After being fired by the Arizona Cardinals, former head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly taking some time to himself and has rebuffed interest from other teams regarding potential job openings. "I don't know if this is breaking news or not: Kliff Kingsbury is in Thailand right now, and he bought...

