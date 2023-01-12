Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
Basketball Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Outsider.com
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bleacher Report
Bills Fans Sweating Super Bowl Hopes After Josh Allen's Shaky Play vs. Dolphins
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's playoff game, although a shaky performance from the quarterback leaves question marks about the team going forward. Buffalo entered as a heavy favorite, yet barely survived thanks to some costly mistakes by Dolphins rookie...
Bleacher Report
Saquon Barkley Calls Daniel Jones an 'Elite' QB After Giants' Win vs. Vikings
Daniel Jones received high praise from teammate Saquon Barkley after leading the New York Giants to a 31-24 playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. "I know we have an elite quarterback," Barkley said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "He's shown that multiple times." Jones certainly played at a high...
Bleacher Report
Report: Ravens Still View Lamar Jackson as QB1, Will Franchise Tag If No New Contract
There is more clarity on Lamar Jackson's situation going forward as the Baltimore Ravens prepare for the offseason. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Ravens plan to use the franchise tag on Jackson if they're unable to reach a long-term contract. NFL insider Peter King discussed Jackson's future in...
Bleacher Report
NFL Wild-Card Sunday 2023 Takeaways: What's Next for Playoff Winners and Losers?
On Sunday, NFL postseason action picked up with a classic David vs. Goliath matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins went into this game as the biggest underdogs via point spread in Wild Card Weekend history. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel didn't reduce the playbook with third-string...
Bleacher Report
J.K. Dobbins Calls out Ravens Coaches, Says They Beat Bengals with Lamar Jackson
Fans weren't the only ones perplexed by some of the Baltimore Ravens' play-calling decisions in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins lit into the decision to not give him the ball at the goal line in a critical fourth-quarter sequence that saw Tyler Huntley fumble on a quarterback sneak, with Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard scooping up the ball and taking in 98 yards for what became a game-winning score.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens 'Haven't Changed Their Stance,' Want New Contract for QB
Amid ongoing uncertainty around Lamar Jackson's knee injury, the Baltimore Ravens aren't looking to make a move at quarterback after this season. Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens "haven't changed their stance" about wanting to sign the 2019 NFL MVP to a long-term contract. Rapoport wrote:. "Whenever the season ends—Sunday...
Bleacher Report
Mike McDaniel: I'd 'Be a Fool' Not to Embrace Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins 2023 Starter
Tua Tagovailoa missed Sunday's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills and suffered multiple concussions this season, but Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is looking forward to the quarterback being back under center in 2023. McDaniel told reporters he would "jump on the opportunity" for Tagovailoa to be the team's...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Geno Smith 'Will Be Back' with Seahawks in 2023 on New Contract
After leading the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs this season, quarterback Geno Smith is reportedly expected to be back with the team in 2023. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Seahawks will attempt to come to terms on a new contract with Smith before he hits free agency March 15:
Bleacher Report
Report: Commanders Inform OC Candidates Sam Howell Will Likely Be Starting QB in 2023
As the Washington Commanders look for a new offensive coordinator, they are operating with the assumption Sam Howell will be their starting quarterback in 2023. Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Commanders are telling potential offensive-coordinator candidates they will likely roll with Howell as their No. 1 signal-caller. Head coach...
Bleacher Report
Michael Vick Urges Lamar Jackson to Play Through Knee Injury: 'Put a Brace on It'
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday's wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a knee injury, which has kept him out since he exited a Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos. Fans were fine with Jackson sitting out in hopes of having him...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Sean McVay Will Return For 2023 Season amid Retirement Rumors
Amid speculation that he might step down after a difficult 2022 season, Sean McVay is returning for a seventh campaign as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season. Injuries and a depleted roster ruined the Rams' hopes of...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Sammy Watkins Suggests Lamar Jackson's Injury, Contract Status Are Related
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins suggested Friday Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence because of injury issues and his contract status are connected in some way. Speaking to Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post, Watkins implied Jackson would attempt to play in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals if he had a long-term deal secured:
Bleacher Report
49ers' Shanahan: Johnathan Abram Twisting Deebo Samuel's Leg 'Pissed Our Team Off'
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said his team was infuriated after Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram twisted wide receiver Deebo Samuel's left ankle after a play early in the third quarter of the 49ers' 41-23 NFC Wild Card round win Saturday. 95.7 The Game @957thegame. "I think that...
Bleacher Report
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Bought '1-Way Ticket to Thailand,' Has Rebuffed NFL Interest
After being fired by the Arizona Cardinals, former head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly taking some time to himself and has rebuffed interest from other teams regarding potential job openings. "I don't know if this is breaking news or not: Kliff Kingsbury is in Thailand right now, and he bought...
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow, Bengals Offense Criticized for Failing to Put Ravens Away in Tight Win
The Cincinnati Bengals outlasted the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in Sunday night's AFC Wild Card Game. While a gritty contest between AFC North rivals is hardly a surprise, it appeared that the Bengals didn't perform at their best on offense despite the victory. Cincinnati star quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 209...
Bleacher Report
Daniel Jones Touted as 'Criminally Underrated' After Leading Giants' Upset Of Vikings
The New York Giants are playoff winners for the first time since their Super Bowl victory capped off the 2011 campaign. New York defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game at U.S. Bank Stadium behind a brilliant showing from the backfield combination of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
Comments / 0