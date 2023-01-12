South Pasadena Interim Finance Director Maida Alcantara, who has served in that position for only three months, unexpectedly left the job late last month, the City acknowledged late Friday. Alcantara, the third interim to serve during the City’s two-and-half year search for a permanent director, is a former California municipal employee who works for MV Cheng & Associates, a contracting firm the City hired last year to provide temporary finance services.

SOUTH PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO