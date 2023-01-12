ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena News

CITY FINANCE | Interim Director Departure Extends Finance Department Challenges

South Pasadena Interim Finance Director Maida Alcantara, who has served in that position for only three months, unexpectedly left the job late last month, the City acknowledged late Friday. Alcantara, the third interim to serve during the City’s two-and-half year search for a permanent director, is a former California municipal employee who works for MV Cheng & Associates, a contracting firm the City hired last year to provide temporary finance services.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
South Pasadena News

New Lawfirm for South Pasadena | Vote to Replace Colantuono, Highsmith & Whatley

South Pasadena City Council members will decide Wednesday whether to begin a search for a new firm to provide the City’s principal legal services. The long-anticipated vote constitutes a referendum on Colantuono, Highsmith & Whatley (CHW), the firm that’s provided the City’s legal services since 2014 but which has been the subject of considerable controversy over the past several years.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA

