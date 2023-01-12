ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Woman dead after shooting near University of Alabama campus

A 23-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in the area known as The Strip near the campus of the University of Alabama, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two people to be arrested and charged with capital murder. Officers...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
trussvilletribune.com

31-year-old man killed, female injured in Birmingham pre-dawn shooting

BIRMINGHAM — A 31-year-old man was killed, and a female was injured in a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:20 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), multiple Shot Spotter alerts were activated in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. “A Birmingham Police...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

BPD: Second homicide this weekend under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a second homicide this weekend. Now, in the 100 block of 4th Avenue N. Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, BPD says multiple shot spotter alerts were activated in the area. An off-duty BPD officer working in the area...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Victim in Birmingham homicide identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 31-year-old man was killed in a shooting overnight in Birmingham. According to Birmingham Police, an off-duty Birmingham police officer heard gunfire near the 100 block of 4th Avenue North around 2:20 a.m. and began to investigate. The officer soon discovered an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound and vehicle […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
americanmilitarynews.com

Man claiming to have ‘portal to Hell’ charged with firing on Walker County deputies

A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’’ is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa Police investigating apartment complex shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left a man dead. According to Capt. Jack Kennedy, officers arrived to the Sun Valley Apartments on 36th East Avenue just before noon on calls of a person shot inside an apartment. Police arrived and found a Terrence Knott […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Midday shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed

A midday shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex left one man dead and another in jail. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched at noon Saturday to a report of a shooting at 5140 36th Ave East, which is the Sun Valley Apartments. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Terrence Knott Jr. dead on the scene, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

One person injured in Vernon shooting, sent to Columbus hospital

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting today in Vernon. The shooting happened off Tower Road. We are told one person is being detained in the investigation. The victim was taken to a Columbus hospital. No information has been released about the incident, which is...
VERNON, AL

