Alabama basketball player allegedly involved in shooting that left 23-year-old woman dead near The Strip
Report: Alabama Guard Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
The junior was reportedly charged in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting.
Alabama chiropractor charged after allegedly attempting to poison wife with lead-laced pills
An Alabama chiropractor charged for allegedly attempting to kill his estranged wife by poisoning her with pills laced with lead was released on bond last week.
Woman dead after shooting near University of Alabama campus
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."
Deputies: Alabama boy confronted shotgun-wielding father with knife to protect sibling
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A northwestern Alabama man accused of pointing a shotgun at family members during an altercation was confronted by one of his children, who held a knife to protect his sibling, authorities said. Trenton Price, 32, of Russellville, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with...
Male victim found shot in backyard of residence in Birmingham
Young male found shot to death in back yard of house in Birmingham’s Inglenook community
31-year-old man killed, female injured in Birmingham pre-dawn shooting
BPD: Second homicide this weekend under investigation
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
VCU: Murder Victim Was Killed Over Earlier “Domestic Altercation”
A man killed Saturday in Tuscaloosa was shot over a "domestic altercation" he had with the suspect's relative, investigators believe. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Sun Valley Apartments on 36th Avenue Saturday around noon on reports of a shooting.
Victim in Birmingham homicide identified
Man claiming to have ‘portal to Hell’ charged with firing on Walker County deputies
A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’’ is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
Tuscaloosa Police investigating apartment complex shooting
Midday shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed
Birmingham man killed, woman injured in shooting on 4th Avenue North
Birmingham police investigating shooting death of 33-year-old woman
The Birmingham Police Department announced its conducting a homicide investigation into an incident occurring Friday that killed a 33-year-old woman.
Woman inside mobile home during EF-1 tornado at Jay Landings recalls scary situation
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - “I heard the wind change and I knew it must be the tornado.” Erin Papst’s instincts were right. She and her daughter were stuck inside her mobile home when an EF-1 tornado tore through Jay Landings Thursday morning. It was enough to turn...
One person injured in Vernon shooting, sent to Columbus hospital
VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting today in Vernon. The shooting happened off Tower Road. We are told one person is being detained in the investigation. The victim was taken to a Columbus hospital. No information has been released about the incident, which is...
