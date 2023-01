The wife of a local Iowa official was detained on Thursday and accused of engaging in voter fraud during the 2020 election, which her husband was running for. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Kim Phuong Taylor, the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor (R), is charged with more than 50 counts of various voter fraud offenses, including giving false information when registering or voting, fraudulent registration, and fraudulent voting.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO