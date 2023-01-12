ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Places Around Billings for Teen Drivers to Practice

The spring session of Drivers Education is rapidly approaching for Billings Public School students; it begins on February 27th and runs through April 26th. The program is not mandatory for students, but it is a requirement for any student who wishes to get a driver's license in Montana before age 16. The class through Billings Public Schools costs $320 and they explained that their comprehensive program,
A Montana Blue Angels Pilot Looks Back 32 Years

Call sign "Thumper." 32 years ago he was in the cockpit as a US Navy Blue Angel. On Friday, Ken Switzer, aka "Thumper", looked on as two pilots with the Blue Angels landed in Billings, Montana. Thumper is on the board for the group that is organizing this summer's Yellowstone...
Our Chat with the Blue Angels Pilots in Billings

We got a chance to catch up with the two US Navy Blue Angels pilots before they took off Saturday morning. Lieutenant Commander Thomas Zimmerman and Lieutenant Commander Brian Vaught are the #7 and the #8 pilots for the Blue Angels. The whole team will be on the ground later this summer for the Yellowstone International Air Show in Billings, Montana.
Want ‘Free’ Eggs in Billings? Do the Math Before You Buy Chicks

Eggs have traditionally been one of the most affordable foods. I recall the days of being young, single, and broke. When my paycheck was gone, at least I could scrounge up enough spare change to get a dozen eggs. It wasn't that long ago that you could commonly find eggs on sale for around a dollar a dozen. Everyday prices gradually edged to around $2-ish per dozen in recent years and in the last month or so prices have escalated drastically in Billings and nationwide, thanks to avian bird flu that has been decimating poultry in the US this year.
Billings Shooting Victim in Sunday’s Standoff Needs Your Help

Billings residents were shocked by a wild incident that unfolded on Sunday evening near the area of 12th and Grand. The mayhem resulted in the horrific point-blank shooting death of Carlos Delao, a 45-year-old father of two, during a carjacking at a residence on Avenue F. This was followed by multiple destroyed vehicles in the Big B Bingo parking lot and a seven-hour police standoff at a nearby residence. Sadly, the homeowner, Erik Brady received life-threatening gunshot wounds after the suspect entered his home.
Top 5 Things Billings Needs in a Great New School Superintendent

As you know Billings School District 2 is currently conducting a nationwide search for a new superintendent. A couple of things... 1. First, it's hard for me to believe that with all of our administrators and personnel in Billings, we don't have anyone qualified for the job. It would be great to have someone local. Even statewide we should have someone qualified and familiar with our problems and our culture.
