Fayetteville police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen whose body was found in a yard off Morganton Road on Sunday. According to a news release, officers were called to the 5300 block of Docia Circle shortly after 11 a.m. for a “suspicious subject lying in the backyard.” When officers arrived, they discovered Stephon Darius Links, 18, dead of a gunshot, police said.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO