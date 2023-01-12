Read full article on original website
Iran and Russia Compete in Shadow Crude Trade
Over the past two months Iran has achieved its highest level of crude exports since the US tightened sanctions against Tehran in 2019, despite a flood of cheap Russian barrels into Asia, according to three market sources. Iran's exports had slumped to less than 600,000 barrels per day by last...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
The Russian missile that wiped out an apartment block was designed to sink aircraft carriers and can't be shot down by Ukraine, says its airforce
The Russian missile that caused dozens of casualties at an apartment block in Dnipro can carry a 2,000-pound warhead, said the Ukraine Air Force.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
China's Emergence From Lockdown Drives Oil Prices Higher
Oil prices leapt $5 per barrel as the speed of China's reopening and its sudden desperate thirst for oil took the market by surprise. “We expected Chinese crude demand to grow by about 900,000 barrels per day this year, but Chinese refiners are telling us the number could be as much as 2 million b/d,” flagged Energy Aspects chief oil analyst Amrita Sen at a Mideast conference this week. “We are already starting to see green shoots with regards to demand for gasoline and jet,” Sen added. China reopened its international borders for the first time in three years last weekend, not long after Beijing suddenly abandoned its long-standing "zero-Covid" policy. Speaking at the same conference, Vitol's head of Asian trading Mike Muller admitted the market had not been ready for China's sudden return.
Spot Electricity Trading
Natural gas players could be among the firms to have successful public debuts, driven by an interest in the LNG export market. The UAE's COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber says the world is "off track" when it comes to meeting the Paris Agreement's climate targets. Record electricity prices and volatility have...
North Dakota Sues Over Leasing Policies
Surging demand has incentivized offshore drillers to target stacked vessels and abandoned newbuilds, but elevated dayrates appear here to stay. Qatar's energy minister says Russian gas will likely return to Europe at some point despite ongoing diversification efforts due to a lack of alternatives and the ongoing need for the fuel.
Finance: Attracting Capital In Spite of Newbuild Risks
If EDF is successful in its pitch to capital markets for investment in the construction of its mooted Sizewell C twin EPR project in the UK, then Europe may see the Regulated Asset Base (Rab) model enabling this adopted in other newbuild markets from the Netherlands to Poland, but first EDF must overcome a major challenge: its own and the industry's record of enormous cost overruns and delays in nuclear newbuilds.
Notice to Subscribers
But can the leadership meetings accelerate commercial progress and get more North American LNG to Japan?. The UAE's COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber says the world is "off track" when it comes to meeting the Paris Agreement's climate targets.
