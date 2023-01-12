Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaMyrtle Beach, SC
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LexingtonLexington, KY
fox56news.com
Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: KY: MERCER CO STORM DAMAGE
Severe weather sweeps through parts of Kentucky. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
wymt.com
KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear,...
WLKY.com
WHAS 11
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
WKYT 27
Housing issues slow down flood recovery process
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Finding a place to live was already an issue in Eastern Kentucky. Hollows can only take up so much space between steep mountainsides. “We don’t have a ton of flat property to build on. So, you know, you go through some urban communities and you got neighborhoods with hundreds of homes. We don’t have spaces traditionally to set that up the same way,” Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Zach Lawrence said.
WSAZ
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
WKYT 27
WKYT 27
Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday night in Lexington. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at 1674 Maywick View Lane. Officials say the fire was contained to one of the 5 apartments inside the building. They say a resident attempted to put it out. No...
WLKY.com
AERIALS: Damage left by EF-1 tornado in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — An EF-1 tornado touched down in Henry County on Thursday, leaving parts of the area damaged. On Friday, WLKY Chopper HD flew over the damage. Check it out in the player above. The National Weather Service said that after completing its survey of the area,...
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
Tornadoes and Rare Winter Hail Highlight Active KY Morning — See Pics and Video
Heading into the wee hours of Wednesday night, we all knew that a good-sized portion of Kentucky was under some kind of threat for severe weather--it was either a Marginal Level 1 risk or a Slight Level 2 risk. SEVERE WEATHER EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. Closer to the Ohio River was...
Alina Andras
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kentuckytoday.com
Nearly half of Ky. counties at low COVID community level
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There was a big improvement in the weekly COVID Community Levels map that was released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday. The CDC breaks the state down by county based on whether...
wdrb.com
DAMAGE SURVEY: Recapping Hail, Straight-Line Winds, And A Tornado...
Heavy rain, hail and high winds made Thursday morning a complete mess. As you can see, the highest concentration of severe weather and storm reports were south of I-64. Obviously, we had exceptions including the E-F1 tornado that hit Pleasureville, KY and hail along I-71 in Oldham County. In Breckinridge...
wymt.com
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
