Tom Brady Signing With Third Team Is 'Definitely On The Table': Report

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady signing with the Miami Dolphins during his upcoming free agency is "definitely on the table," according to Pro Football Talk 's Mike Florio .

"As one source with general knowledge of the various dynamics regarding all things Brady (a source who firmly believed Brady could land with the Dolphins back in 2020) put it recently, the possibility is 'definitely on the table,'" Florio wrote on Thursday (January 12).

Last year, the Dolphins were stripped of their 2023 first-round NFL Draft pick and a 2024 third-round pick, among other disciplinary measures, after the NFL found that the franchise violated league policies related to the integrity of the game in relation to conversations with Brady and then-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton following a six-month investigation.

Dolphins vice chairman/limited partner Bruce Beal was accused of communicating with Brady impermissibly during the end of his tenure with the New England Patriots ahead of his free agency in 2020, with primary team owner Stephen Ross and other Dolphins executives being notified of the interaction.

Both Ross and Beal were accused of tampering with Brady again during the 2021 season while under contract with the Bucs, with conversations focused on bringing the seven-time Super Bowl champion in as a limited partner and potential football executive, with the possibility of him playing for the Dolphins also being discussed.

Florio's report comes days ahead of the Dolphins' Wild Card round playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (January 15), with questions at quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions during the 2022 regular-season, the latest of which took place late last month and currently has him in concussion protocol.

Miami still owes Tagovailoa $4.738 million in 2023, which will be the final year of his rookie contract and would have the option to keep him on the roster or finding a willing trade partner should Brady sign this offseason.

Brady's current team is also scheduled for a Wild Card round matchup when the Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday (January 16).

PHILADELPHIA, PA
