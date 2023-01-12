Though John Cena's professional wrestling career has begun winding down in recent years, the 16-time WWE Champion has maintained an impressive feat of wrestling in every single calendar year since 2002. "The Champ"'s appearance on the December 30 edition of "SmackDown" in Tampa, FL kept that streak intact, but many speculated he'd step back into the ring much sooner in the year. A new report from Fightful Select confirms the two have recently come into contact with a familiar face.

TAMPA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO