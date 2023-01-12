Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Former WWE star set to make AEW debut on Dynamite in Fresno, CA
Former WWE NXT star Kushida finished up with the company back in the spring of 2022 as his contract reportedly expired. Since leaving WWE, Kushida returned to Japan and has been wrestling for NJPW. AEW President Tony Khan announced via Twitter that Kushida will be debuting with the company this...
wrestlingheadlines.com
John Cena Reportedly Filmed Additional Content For WWE While In Town For December 30th SmackDown
John Cena made his WWE return towards the end of 2022, where he teamed with Kevin Owens to battle Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns in a winning effort. However, this isn’t all the Cenation leader did while in town for the blue-brand. According to Fightful Select, Cena filmed some...
tjrwrestling.net
Austin Theory Missed Recent WWE Live Event Due To Filming With John Cena
There is now a reason why Austin Theory mysteriously missed a recent live event match despite being healthy and no explanation was given by WWE. At the December 30th WWE live event in Toronto, Austin Theory was scheduled to headline the show in a Steel Cage Match against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Theory, the US Champion, wrestles Rollins at live events often including at that post-Christmas tour.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On John Cena's WWE Plans
Though John Cena's professional wrestling career has begun winding down in recent years, the 16-time WWE Champion has maintained an impressive feat of wrestling in every single calendar year since 2002. "The Champ"'s appearance on the December 30 edition of "SmackDown" in Tampa, FL kept that streak intact, but many speculated he'd step back into the ring much sooner in the year. A new report from Fightful Select confirms the two have recently come into contact with a familiar face.
slamwrestling.net
AEW Rampage Results – January 13, 2023
Due to circumstances beyond the author’s control, this will be an abbreviated recap of AEW Rampage held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA. AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson. Robinson was dominant throughout the match, but a couple of ill-timed moves allowed Allin to...
411mania.com
Various News: Bryan Danielson Set for WrestleCade Weekend, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong, Impact Hard to Kill Video Highlights
– Bryan Danielson will be appearing at WrestleCade Weekend later this November in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The event will run from November 24-26, 2023 at the Benton Convention Center. You can check out the announcement tweet below:. – As a reminder, tonight’s new episode of NJPW Strong will debut on...
Wrestle Zone
Stone Cold Steve Austin Spotted Working The Drive-Thru
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin dished out Stunners and middle fingers throughout his legendary WWE career, but he was serving something else to some lucky customers. TikTok user Mike Shinn @shinndiggcomedy shared a clip of him in which he went to the Burger Me! in Reno, Nevada. He unexpectedly got served by none other than “The Texas Rattlesnake” himself. Austin was wearing a Burger Me T-shirt and served Shinn a regular Pepsi.
