wltz.com
American Red Cross opens shelters in GA for people impacted by storm
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - American Red Cross Disaster Volunteers open emergency shelters to help those impacted by the recent storms that swept through Georgia. The storms caused widespread damages, such as power outages, snapped power lines and home damage throughout the area. Volunteers with the organization will provide emergency essentials...
wltz.com
City of LaGrange places several communities under boil advisory
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange places several communities under a boil water advisory. According to LaGrange Utility, the decision was issued on Jan. 12 following the damaging evening storms due to a main break caused by a fallen tree in the Mountville community. Officials say the advisory...
wltz.com
LaGrange police urge citizens to beware of contracting scams during storm repairs
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department urges citizens not to fall victim to scammers while beginning the process of having their homes and property repaired after the recent tornado. Officials advise when communicating with contractors to research the business and inquire about references, licensing and whether the business...
LaGrange man faces multiple drug charges
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A LaGrange man is facing multiple drug charges following his arrest on Saturday. At around 10:25 p.m. Saturday, the LaGrange Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit arrested Xavier Rafael Edmondson, 34, at 801 Daniel Street. Officers said Edmondson had approximately 88 grams, or 3.5 ounces, of...
