Emporia, VA

CSX track maintenance to impact Emporia-Greensville

CSX track maintenance in four counties will soon impact 15 railroad crossings in Emporia and Greensville County. Erika Nickell of Southern Commercial Development couldn’t give an exact timeframe of the work schedule but said the project begins on Jan. 23 and ends around Feb. 3. The Emporia-Greensville crossings undergoing...
EMPORIA, VA
Emporia’s Wheeler named to Bismarck State College honor roll

Joshua Wheeler, of Emporia, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2022 semester at Bismarck State College. “Honor is defined as ‘high respect; great esteem.’ Therefore, it’s entirely appropriate that we have a President’s Honor Roll that lists students who’ve brought high respect and great esteem to themselves through diligence, hard work and exceptionalism in their academic studies.
EMPORIA, VA
Altercation leads to shooting outside Chesterfield restaurant

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a fight that led to a shooting in the parking lot of a Chesterfield restaurant. Police were called to the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar located at 10419 Hull Street Rd due to reports of shots fired around 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Fredericksburg medical building sells for $6.85M

Building leased to Rappahannock Women’s Health Center and Labcorp. A medical office building in Fredericksburg sold for $6.85 million, Charlotte, North Carolina-based outpatient health care real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties LLC announced Wednesday. Built in 2007, the 16,483-square-foot medical office building is located at 1071 Care Way, adjacent...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
VSP Seeking Tips in Lunenburg County Homicide of Missing Kenbridge Juvenile

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's (BCI) Appomattox Field Office continues to pursue the active investigation into the homicide of a 17-year-old Kenbridge, Virginia male. With permission from the family, state police is now legally able to identify the deceased juvenile as Cion Jere Carroll. Carroll's family reported him missing Nov. 3, 2022 to the Kenbridge Police Department. His family had last seen him at his residence in the Town of Kenbridge around 10 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2022.
LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA

