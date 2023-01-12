Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
Firefighting couple wins $1 million lottery prize
They once worked together putting out fires in the City of Richmond. Now Michael and Mechelle Anderson, of Henrico County, must work together to decide what to do with their newfound fortune.
Missing Virginia teen's body found in woods
A missing teenager's body was discovered in the woods in Windsor on Friday, Jan. 13, according to officials with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
CSX track maintenance to impact Emporia-Greensville
CSX track maintenance in four counties will soon impact 15 railroad crossings in Emporia and Greensville County. Erika Nickell of Southern Commercial Development couldn’t give an exact timeframe of the work schedule but said the project begins on Jan. 23 and ends around Feb. 3. The Emporia-Greensville crossings undergoing...
Driver killed in crash in Richmond’s Northside
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, no other people were in the car at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Fire at downtown Richmond hotel causes guests to evacuate
According to the Richmond Fire Department, crews were called to the Delta Hotels by Marriot on the 500 block of East Canal Street on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14 for a report of a small fire in a room on the 7th floor.
Virginia veteran has 'unique contribution' for others who served
Henry Mack’s group assists veterans in navigating red tape associated with their benefits, helps felons transition back into society and works with veterans living on the street.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia’s Wheeler named to Bismarck State College honor roll
Joshua Wheeler, of Emporia, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2022 semester at Bismarck State College. “Honor is defined as ‘high respect; great esteem.’ Therefore, it’s entirely appropriate that we have a President’s Honor Roll that lists students who’ve brought high respect and great esteem to themselves through diligence, hard work and exceptionalism in their academic studies.
Chesterfield woman scores prize on ‘Let’s Make a Deal’
Dorothy Hall from Chesterfield County scored a prize when she appeared on the gameshow "Let's Make a Deal," which aired Friday on WTVR CBS 6.
His Dinwiddie store attracted the governor. Now, he's decided to sell it.
Business is steady at Flat Rock Grill and Grocery. Josh Stout brought the Dinwiddie County business back in 2016 after leaving his job with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office.
Dog abandoned near Richmond cigarette plant euthanized
One of the two dogs found abandoned near a cigarette plant on Richmond's Southside Thursday morning has to be put down because of her condition, Richmond Animal Care and Control officials said.
Man shot in Richmond neighborhood where he was once hailed a hero
Richmond Police were called to the South Richmond apartment complex at about 6:35 p.m. when an argument led to gunshots.
Two forced out of home after fire in Chesterfield
According to the Chesterfield County Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 3300 block of Light Street at around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 for a report of a fire. The fire was under control by 10:27 a.m.
NBC12
Altercation leads to shooting outside Chesterfield restaurant
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a fight that led to a shooting in the parking lot of a Chesterfield restaurant. Police were called to the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar located at 10419 Hull Street Rd due to reports of shots fired around 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Virginia Business
Fredericksburg medical building sells for $6.85M
Building leased to Rappahannock Women’s Health Center and Labcorp. A medical office building in Fredericksburg sold for $6.85 million, Charlotte, North Carolina-based outpatient health care real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties LLC announced Wednesday. Built in 2007, the 16,483-square-foot medical office building is located at 1071 Care Way, adjacent...
Crime Insider: Son shot mother, dog in Richmond before killing himself
A son shot his mother and his dog before killing himself inside a South Richmond home Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
One man killed, another critically injured in shooting at Belt Atlantic apartments in South Richmond
One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting that occurred in South Richmond Thursday evening.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Massey’s Cellular Immunotherapies and Transplant Program expands with new clinic space
Richmond, Va. — The outpatient clinic for the Cellular. Immunotherapies and Transplant Program at VCU Massey Cancer Center has moved to a new, larger space on the ground floor of VCU Health’s North Hospital, accommodating the growth of the program’s capabilities for stem cell and bone marrow.
thenewsprogress.com
VSP Seeking Tips in Lunenburg County Homicide of Missing Kenbridge Juvenile
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's (BCI) Appomattox Field Office continues to pursue the active investigation into the homicide of a 17-year-old Kenbridge, Virginia male. With permission from the family, state police is now legally able to identify the deceased juvenile as Cion Jere Carroll. Carroll's family reported him missing Nov. 3, 2022 to the Kenbridge Police Department. His family had last seen him at his residence in the Town of Kenbridge around 10 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2022.
Comments / 0