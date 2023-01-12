Joshua Wheeler, of Emporia, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2022 semester at Bismarck State College. “Honor is defined as ‘high respect; great esteem.’ Therefore, it’s entirely appropriate that we have a President’s Honor Roll that lists students who’ve brought high respect and great esteem to themselves through diligence, hard work and exceptionalism in their academic studies.

EMPORIA, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO