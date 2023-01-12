ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia’s Wheeler named to Bismarck State College honor roll

Joshua Wheeler, of Emporia, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2022 semester at Bismarck State College. “Honor is defined as ‘high respect; great esteem.’ Therefore, it’s entirely appropriate that we have a President’s Honor Roll that lists students who’ve brought high respect and great esteem to themselves through diligence, hard work and exceptionalism in their academic studies.
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

CSX track maintenance to impact Emporia-Greensville

CSX track maintenance in four counties will soon impact 15 railroad crossings in Emporia and Greensville County. Erika Nickell of Southern Commercial Development couldn’t give an exact timeframe of the work schedule but said the project begins on Jan. 23 and ends around Feb. 3. The Emporia-Greensville crossings undergoing...
EMPORIA, VA
NBC12

Henrico fire displaces three people

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -It’s been a busy weekend for fire crews. There have been reports of multiple fires across the Richmond Metro region including one in Chesterfield on Saturday that displaced two people and another Friday night in Henrico that left three people displaced from their homes. Henrico Fire...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

