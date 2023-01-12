Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Petersburg celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the 50th year
Petersburg has been celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday for five decades, longer than most other places in the country, and marked their 50th celebration of the day on Sunday.
Virginia veteran has 'unique contribution' for others who served
Henry Mack’s group assists veterans in navigating red tape associated with their benefits, helps felons transition back into society and works with veterans living on the street.
PHOTOS: Coats donated to Petersburg elementary school students in need
Coats of different colors and styles were donated and distributed to elementary students in need as part of a push to keep children warm in the winter months.
Delegate introduces bill to award diploma to high school seniors who die before graduation
Richmond Democratic Del. Dawn Adams received a letter in June from a mother who had lost her son to gun violence in November 2021. It had been her son’s lifelong dream to graduate high school and get his diploma, but he had died before he finished his senior year.
Driver killed in crash in Richmond’s Northside
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, no other people were in the car at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia’s Wheeler named to Bismarck State College honor roll
Joshua Wheeler, of Emporia, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2022 semester at Bismarck State College. “Honor is defined as ‘high respect; great esteem.’ Therefore, it’s entirely appropriate that we have a President’s Honor Roll that lists students who’ve brought high respect and great esteem to themselves through diligence, hard work and exceptionalism in their academic studies.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
CSX track maintenance to impact Emporia-Greensville
CSX track maintenance in four counties will soon impact 15 railroad crossings in Emporia and Greensville County. Erika Nickell of Southern Commercial Development couldn’t give an exact timeframe of the work schedule but said the project begins on Jan. 23 and ends around Feb. 3. The Emporia-Greensville crossings undergoing...
Chesterfield woman scores prize on ‘Let’s Make a Deal’
Dorothy Hall from Chesterfield County scored a prize when she appeared on the gameshow "Let's Make a Deal," which aired Friday on WTVR CBS 6.
Fire at downtown Richmond hotel causes guests to evacuate
According to the Richmond Fire Department, crews were called to the Delta Hotels by Marriot on the 500 block of East Canal Street on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14 for a report of a small fire in a room on the 7th floor.
Car crashes into speed limit sign on Arthur Ashe Blvd in Scott’s Addition
A car crashed into a pole holding various signage on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in the Richmond neighborhood of Scott's Addition.
NBC12
Henrico fire displaces three people
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -It’s been a busy weekend for fire crews. There have been reports of multiple fires across the Richmond Metro region including one in Chesterfield on Saturday that displaced two people and another Friday night in Henrico that left three people displaced from their homes. Henrico Fire...
Two forced out of home after fire in Chesterfield
According to the Chesterfield County Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 3300 block of Light Street at around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 for a report of a fire. The fire was under control by 10:27 a.m.
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jail
RICHMOND, VA. - The Richmond community is mourning the death of an inmate at the Richmond City Justice Center (RCJC), Gregory Carey, who died while in custody on May 9th. According to his family, they received a call from RCJC staff notifying them of Carey's passing, which left them confused and heartbroken.
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
I-95 South clear after crash in Richmond
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 76.3, near the Belvedere Street interchange. The southbound right lane and right shoulder are closed.
Firefighting couple wins $1 million lottery prize
They once worked together putting out fires in the City of Richmond. Now Michael and Mechelle Anderson, of Henrico County, must work together to decide what to do with their newfound fortune.
Crime Insider: Son shot mother, dog in Richmond before killing himself
A son shot his mother and his dog before killing himself inside a South Richmond home Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
One man killed, another critically injured in shooting at Belt Atlantic apartments in South Richmond
One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting that occurred in South Richmond Thursday evening.
Two adults found dead in South Richmond home
Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a South Richmond home on Saturday.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
