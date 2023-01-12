Read full article on original website
Related
wrestleview.com
AEW Rampage Quick Results For 1/13/23 (TNT Title Match)
AEW Rampage quick results with match summaries and interviews for this week’s show are below, which is from our spoiler report from Thursday night. Photos and a video from the taping are available at our AEW Rampage spoiler report. Live coverage of AEW Rampage will return next Friday, January...
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Hard To Kill PPV Backstage Notes: Frankie Kazarian; Former WWE Superstar Debuts; Rebellion PPV and More!
Frankie Kazarian announced during Friday night’s Hard to Kill that he has signed a new, long-term contract with the promotion. During his promo, Kazarian said that after wrestling way from IMPACT, he had to decide whether to remain complacent and be with “people he thought were his friends” (referring to AEW) or push himself. He said that he chose to push himself. According to PWInsider, the word backstage at Hard To Kill is that Kazarian told the truth about what happened.
wrestleview.com
WWE Friday SmackDown Preliminary Ratings For 1/13/23
According to SpoilerTV, Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, averaged 2.182 million viewers in the preliminary ratings. The first hour drew 2.204 million viewers and the second hour fell to 2.160 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, Friday’s WWE SmackDown drew a 0.50 rating. The final numbers...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar Officially Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella (Anthony Carelli) has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. IMPACT made the official announcement on Sunday. Marella was revealed as the new on-screen Director of Authority during last Friday night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On last Thursday’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Gail Kim said that a new authority figure would be revealed at the PPV, replacing Scott D’Amore in the role, who was injured by Bully Ray in a storyline between the two on a recent show.
wrestleview.com
Reason Austin Theory missed December 30 WWE house show in Toronto
According to a new report from Fightful Select and F4WOnline, John Cena and Austin Theory reportedly filmed content for WWE that has yet to air. The reports note that Cena and Theory filmed a segment at the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown that took place from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. It’s not known, however, if what was filmed is for future WWE programming, a commercial, or something else.
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Preview: Bobby Lashley, The Judgment Day
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of this writing, WWE is advertising on their website, Bobby Lashley making his return to deal with unfinished business and an appearance by The Judgment Day. Damien Priest and Finn Balor won the tag team turmoil match in the main event of last week’s episode of Raw, to became the No. 1 contenders to the Uso’s Raw Tag Team Championships.
wrestleview.com
Backstage notes from WWE talent meeting held before SmackDown; Mercedes Vernado cast in new action-thriller
Triple H held a short talent meeting at the Resch Center in Green Bay before Friday night’s SmackDown. He thanked the talents for all they do and told them that Vince McMahon’s involvement since returning is to spearhead the search to see if to sell and to who they may sell the company to. He also reiterated that the return of Vince will have any effect on the current creative team or process.
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Hard To Kill Results – 1/13/23 (Big Title Change, Former WWE Superstar is the new Director of Authority)
The show opened up with all the talent on the ring entrance area with a very emotional tell bell salute to Don West who recently past away. We then went to a video package hyping the show. We go live to the sold out Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia!. Bully...
wrestleview.com
Braun Strowman to honor Waukesha parade victim during tonight’s WWE SmackDown live on FOX
WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is teaming up with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers to raise money for victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Strowman will wear custom Packers boots to honor Jackson Sparks, who was an eight-year-old boy that was killed during the parade attack back in November 2021. Strowman will have the auctioned off to benefit a foundation which has been set up for victims of the Christmas parade attack.
wrestleview.com
Latest on WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and who he is training with for his return
According to a new report from Fightful Select, Cody Rhodes has been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida preparing for his return to in-ring action. Fightful Select also notes handpicked top NXT Superstars Joe Gacy and Carmelo Hayes to assist him in getting back into shape to avoid any possible ring rust.
Comments / 0