Frankie Kazarian announced during Friday night’s Hard to Kill that he has signed a new, long-term contract with the promotion. During his promo, Kazarian said that after wrestling way from IMPACT, he had to decide whether to remain complacent and be with “people he thought were his friends” (referring to AEW) or push himself. He said that he chose to push himself. According to PWInsider, the word backstage at Hard To Kill is that Kazarian told the truth about what happened.

2 DAYS AGO