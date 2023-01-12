Reese Witherspoon Is Hyping Her Rom-Com With Ashton Kutcher Ahead Of Its Netflix Release Date, And I’m So Here For It

Both Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher used to be romantic comedy mainstays before each taking on more dramatic roles and focusing on each of their business endeavors. But just in time for Valentine’s Day, the actors are having a homecoming to the genre with Your Place Or Mine . Ahead of the movie’s upcoming release, Witherspoon is all over hyping up her next movie and I’m totally ready for the rom-com.

Your Place Or Mine was announced back in August 2021 on the heels of Reese Witherspoon selling her production company Hello Sunshine for $900 million in an effort to expand. Ahead of the first look of the rom-com having its first trailer come out on Thursday morning, Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a polaroid of herself, Ashton Kutcher and the movie’s director Aline Brosh McKenna, alongside a running countdown.

(Image credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram)

As the first look at the 2023 Netflix movie release rolled out, Reese Witherspoon shared it along with asking her followers to “raise your hand if your favorite genre is rom-com.” It’s certainly exciting to see the actress and producer return to her romantic comedy roots after quite some time. The actress’ last entry into the genre was 2017’s Home Again .

(Image credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram)

And the trailer itself looks like an absolute delight! From what we know about Your Place Or Mine , Witherspoon and Kutcher play longtime friends who decide to swap houses and lives in Los Angeles and New York City respectively for a week. As they live in each other’s spaces, they begin to realize that perhaps they’ve meant more to each other all along. Take a look:

Looks cute, doesn’t it? As the trailer shows, Witherspoon and Kutcher’s characters, Debbie and Peter, are celebrating 20 years of friendship, but the first time they met sparks actually flew between them. They say it “never stops being weird” signaling that they totally friendzoned each other since then. But, when Peter suggests that Debbie needs a break and offers to take care of her son while she enjoys a week in his home in New York City perspectives shift.

The pair of A-list actors are joined by a stunning group of supporting actors, including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ’s Rachel Bloom and Tig Notaro, who play Debbie’s friends in Los Angeles and The Afterparty ’s Zoe Chao playing Peter’s horny neighbor and Jesse Williams playing a hot stranger, both of which Debbie meets on her trip in New York City.

Your Place Or Mine writer/director Aline Brosh McKenna is the co-creator of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend along with being the writer behind rom-com favorites like The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses . Perhaps if Reese Witherspoon enjoys her rom-com homecoming she’ll be up for sequels to movies like Sweet Home Alabama ? We’ll see. Your Place Or Mine will drop on Netflix on February 10.