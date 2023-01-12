ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Q985

Wisconsin Police Arrest Woman For Causing Ruckus In Restaurant

A woman from Wisconsin causes a major scene in a restaurant and ended up getting arrested for battery and stealing. I just don't get it. People don't seem to know how to act in public anymore. They treat life like it's a free for all out there. The rules don't apply. It's okay for them to be an idiot. When you're an innocent bystander, it gets really annoying. Sometimes, those situations can even get a little scary too.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect in arrest where MPD officer was shot to plead in 11 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Fitchburg man involved in an October 2021 arrest during which a Madison Police Dept. officer inadvertently shot a fellow officer will learn his fate at the end of the month in the nearly one dozen cases against him. Katoine Richardson will return to a...
MADISON, WI
WDIO-TV

Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha shooting near Summit and Moreland; 2 men arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police took two men into custody after they were involved in a fight and shooting on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Police were called for a report of shots fired near Summit and Moreland around 3 a.m. Officers found shell casings in a driveway and saw two bullet holes in the second story of a brick building.
WAUKESHA, WI
ibmadison.com

Local contractor accused of scamming dozens asks for leniency

A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names appeared in Dane County court Jan. 12, facing criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and $100,000. Tyler Hansen has been charged with fraud and other crimes in at least two Wisconsin counties....
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court

MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and $100,000. News 3 Now’s Leah Linschied tried and tried...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County

PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Officials find stolen vehicle, arrest 2 in Dane Co. traffic stop operation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers across several agencies worked together Thursday in Dane County to arrest two suspects and recover a stolen vehicle. Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Cities of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Stoughton, Villages of McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets and the Wisconsin State Patrol all took part in a four-hour joint proactive traffic operation Thursday, officials said.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie police advise to avoid HWY 151 due to fatal crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie after a fatal three vehicle crash. Sun Prairie PD said drivers should avoid US HWY 151 northbound near exit 100 (Grand Ave.) through exit 101 (W. Main St.). Just before 9:30...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
ibmadison.com

Humane society receives pallets of donations

Throughout much of December 2022, Mounds Pet Food Warehouse held its annual drive, Humane Holidays, and collected donations for Dane County Humane Society (DCHS). Mounds collected more than six pallets of donated items specifically listed as most needed on DCHS’s wish list. The donations from Humane Holidays will be...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Cross Plains PD looking for suspect in identity theft incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cross Plains Police Department is looking for a suspect in an identity theft incident involving the purchase of multiple iPhones. A victim came to the Cross Plains PD on Monday reporting that someone had stolen his identity. The person reported to the department that someone...
MADISON, WI
Kristen Walters

Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Two People Arrested Following Fight in Ridgeway

Iowa County authorities received a report of a fight on Keane Street in Ridgeway Wednesday night around 10:30pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 40 year old Carmen Aide of Mount Horeb was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. Aide was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later was released after posting bail. 35 year old Kami Adolt of Benton was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to the Lafayette County Jail.
RIDGEWAY, WI

