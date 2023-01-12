Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Major restaurant chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMadison, WI
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
nbc15.com
Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream!. In celebration of the day, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream will be opening their doors bright and early at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Each of the Madison-area stores will have a special breakfast...
Huge Wisconsin Toy Store in 100-Year-Old Barn Even ‘Big’ Kids Will Love
I've had a very specific recurring toy store dream since I was a child growing up in Madison, Wisconsin and I think I just found the place for it to play out in real life. When I first laid eyes on a photo of the big toy store, I felt a little twinge in my heart. I wondered if my 7-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son would walk into this place and start having the same recurring dream I'd been having for decades.
Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
Hundreds gather to remember Badger Ridge Middle School principal Beth Steffen
The community remembers a wife, mother, and educator killed by a car while on a walk.
ibmadison.com
Humane society receives pallets of donations
Throughout much of December 2022, Mounds Pet Food Warehouse held its annual drive, Humane Holidays, and collected donations for Dane County Humane Society (DCHS). Mounds collected more than six pallets of donated items specifically listed as most needed on DCHS’s wish list. The donations from Humane Holidays will be...
Channel 3000
22 dishes you don’t want to miss during Restaurant Week
This year’s winter Restaurant Week is just around the corner. With 22 participating restaurants showcasing the dining scene around the Madison area, there are plenty of diverse dishes to try. Here are 22 you won’t want to miss. Paccheri. Amara’s contemporary Italian menu is featuring this pasta dish...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following towns to your list.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Woman died inside burning SUV that started ‘going crazy’; doors wouldn’t unlock
Returning home along a snow-lined road last month, 73-year-old Mary Frahm had just dropped off her son for work when her car started acting bizarrely — the dashboard lights were flashing, the windshield wipers started up on their own, the speedometer was “going crazy” and the vehicle was losing power.
Waunakee police giving out steering wheel locks to Hyundai, Kia owners
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Waunakee residents with certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles are now able to get a free steering wheel lock from the village’s police department while supplies last. The steering wheel locks, which are designed to help prevent vehicle thefts, have been made available by Hyundai. Thieves have targeted certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles due to a vulnerability that...
Blown fuse knocks power out for thousands in Dane Co.
Thousands of people are without power in southern Dane County Sunday morning as officials with Alliant Energy are working to restore service.
WDIO-TV
Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort resident, UW-Whitewater associate professor named Wisconsin Poet Laureate
The Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission (WPLC) announced earlier this week that Nicholas Gulig, a resident of Fort Atkinson and associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has been selected as the state’s poet laureate. According to the release, Gulig began his two-year term Saturday, and will serve until the...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie police advise to avoid HWY 151 due to fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie after a fatal three vehicle crash. Sun Prairie PD said drivers should avoid US HWY 151 northbound near exit 100 (Grand Ave.) through exit 101 (W. Main St.). Just before 9:30...
Freeport auto parts store goes up in flames
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple fire agencies were on the scene of a blaze at a Freeport business Wednesday night. Crews were called to Mowery Auto Parts on N. Van Buren Avenue late Wednesday afternoon. Multiple box alarms had been called. Smoke could still be seen coming from the building hours later. It was not […]
ibmadison.com
Worker co-op class to be offered at Madison College
Madison Workers Cooperative (MadWorC) will be offering a new non-credit class, “Start a Worker Co-op,” through Madison College’s Professional and Continuing Education Program. Worker cooperatives are businesses owned and democratically operated by workers. The class will run from Feb. 15–April 19, on Wednesday evenings from 6–8 p.m....
Convenience store door smashed overnight, cigars and vape cartridges stolen
An east side convenience store had its front door shattered as someone stole cigars and vaping cartridges overnight, Madison police said Thursday morning.
Woman tries to shove bloody finger in mouth of arresting Janesville Police officer
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a woman smeared blood on the face of an arresting officer in an “attempt to stick her bloody finger in the officer’s mouth.” Police say on Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Park Avenue after being made aware of an “aggressive verbal […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Filene House isn’t historic landmark — Joseph Davis
I just noticed that the Madison Landmarks Commission voted to recommend giving landmark status to the Filene House near Tenney Park — apparently supporting John Rolling’s 33-page paper to take this action. Rolling touted the structure’s importance as the home of the nation’s first credit union.
Police say Beloit driver ran stop sign, hit by semi, bounced into house, drove off
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which an SUV ran a stop sign and was hit by a semi, bounced off a house, and drove off. According to police, the incident happened sometime on Wednesday but did not provide a location or exact time of the crash. The Chevrolet […]
