ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1520 The Ticket

Huge Wisconsin Toy Store in 100-Year-Old Barn Even ‘Big’ Kids Will Love

I've had a very specific recurring toy store dream since I was a child growing up in Madison, Wisconsin and I think I just found the place for it to play out in real life. When I first laid eyes on a photo of the big toy store, I felt a little twinge in my heart. I wondered if my 7-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son would walk into this place and start having the same recurring dream I'd been having for decades.
DELAFIELD, WI
Kristen Walters

Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Humane society receives pallets of donations

Throughout much of December 2022, Mounds Pet Food Warehouse held its annual drive, Humane Holidays, and collected donations for Dane County Humane Society (DCHS). Mounds collected more than six pallets of donated items specifically listed as most needed on DCHS’s wish list. The donations from Humane Holidays will be...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

22 dishes you don’t want to miss during Restaurant Week

This year’s winter Restaurant Week is just around the corner. With 22 participating restaurants showcasing the dining scene around the Madison area, there are plenty of diverse dishes to try. Here are 22 you won’t want to miss. Paccheri. Amara’s contemporary Italian menu is featuring this pasta dish...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Waunakee police giving out steering wheel locks to Hyundai, Kia owners

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Waunakee residents with certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles are now able to get a free steering wheel lock from the village’s police department while supplies last. The steering wheel locks, which are designed to help prevent vehicle thefts, have been made available by Hyundai. Thieves have targeted certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles due to a vulnerability that...
WAUNAKEE, WI
WDIO-TV

Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Fort resident, UW-Whitewater associate professor named Wisconsin Poet Laureate

The Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission (WPLC) announced earlier this week that Nicholas Gulig, a resident of Fort Atkinson and associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has been selected as the state’s poet laureate. According to the release, Gulig began his two-year term Saturday, and will serve until the...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie police advise to avoid HWY 151 due to fatal crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie after a fatal three vehicle crash. Sun Prairie PD said drivers should avoid US HWY 151 northbound near exit 100 (Grand Ave.) through exit 101 (W. Main St.). Just before 9:30...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport auto parts store goes up in flames

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple fire agencies were on the scene of a blaze at a Freeport business Wednesday night. Crews were called to Mowery Auto Parts on N. Van Buren Avenue late Wednesday afternoon. Multiple box alarms had been called. Smoke could still be seen coming from the building hours later. It was not […]
FREEPORT, IL
ibmadison.com

Worker co-op class to be offered at Madison College

Madison Workers Cooperative (MadWorC) will be offering a new non-credit class, “Start a Worker Co-op,” through Madison College’s Professional and Continuing Education Program. Worker cooperatives are businesses owned and democratically operated by workers. The class will run from Feb. 15–April 19, on Wednesday evenings from 6–8 p.m....
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Filene House isn’t historic landmark — Joseph Davis

I just noticed that the Madison Landmarks Commission voted to recommend giving landmark status to the Filene House near Tenney Park — apparently supporting John Rolling’s 33-page paper to take this action. Rolling touted the structure’s importance as the home of the nation’s first credit union.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy