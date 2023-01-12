ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Signing With Third Team Is 'Definitely On The Table': Report

By Jason Hall
KJYO KJ103
KJYO KJ103
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGQsc_0kCiXgcW00
Photo: Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady signing with the Miami Dolphins during his upcoming free agency is "definitely on the table," according to Pro Football Talk 's Mike Florio .

"As one source with general knowledge of the various dynamics regarding all things Brady (a source who firmly believed Brady could land with the Dolphins back in 2020) put it recently, the possibility is 'definitely on the table,'" Florio wrote on Thursday (January 12).

Last year, the Dolphins were stripped of their 2023 first-round NFL Draft pick and a 2024 third-round pick, among other disciplinary measures, after the NFL found that the franchise violated league policies related to the integrity of the game in relation to conversations with Brady and then-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton following a six-month investigation.

Dolphins vice chairman/limited partner Bruce Beal was accused of communicating with Brady impermissibly during the end of his tenure with the New England Patriots ahead of his free agency in 2020, with primary team owner Stephen Ross and other Dolphins executives being notified of the interaction.

Both Ross and Beal were accused of tampering with Brady again during the 2021 season while under contract with the Bucs, with conversations focused on bringing the seven-time Super Bowl champion in as a limited partner and potential football executive, with the possibility of him playing for the Dolphins also being discussed.

Florio's report comes days ahead of the Dolphins' Wild Card round playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (January 15), with questions at quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions during the 2022 regular-season, the latest of which took place late last month and currently has him in concussion protocol.

Miami still owes Tagovailoa $4.738 million in 2023, which will be the final year of his rookie contract and would have the option to keep him on the roster or finding a willing trade partner should Brady sign this offseason.

Brady's current team is also scheduled for a Wild Card round matchup when the Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday (January 16).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
NBC Sports

49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win

Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
MINNESOTA STATE
Athlon Sports

Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023

The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Reacts to 49ers' Field For Playoff Game

The Bay Area has received an unusual amount of rain this week. That's supposed to continue Saturday, as the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in the first game of the NFL postseason. The wet weather has led to some concerns about how the grass field in the 49ers' Levi's Stadium will ...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

49ers Fans Furious With Officials For Missed Call

Fans of the 49ers are pretty up in arms after uncalled penalty in which Seahawks DB Johnathan Abram appeared to twist the leg of Deebo Samuel after a tackle. Samuel was incensed looking for a flag and it even led to a small dustup between the two teams before cooler heads prevailed. Here's some of ...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Best bets for Seahawks-49ers, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs

It’s time to bet on the NFL Playoffs. Separating the contenders from the pretenders in the league’s second season is always a fascinating task. Our best bets (41-37-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
The Spun

Look: NFL Team Has 0 Players On Injury Report This Weekend

The NFL is a war of attrition above everything else and a team that's healthy in the playoffs can often make a deep run. That bodes well for one team that's looking very fit right now. On Friday, the New York Giants released their injury report. To the delight of Big Blue fans, not a single one of ...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Seahawks Playoff Game

The most intriguing part about the 49ers' upcoming playoff isn't the opponent, it's the weather. The Seahawks aren't good. They've lost eight games and they've the seventh-seed, which wasn't a playoff team until recently. It's the NFL's version of a participation trophy. These Seahawks have faced the 49ers twice this season, lost both times and showed no improvement from Game 1 to Game 2.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Trust the 49ers, more best bets

The NFL's postseason is set to begin with Super Wild Card Weekend, and I am pumped for this year's playoffs. The three games on this week's slate are rematches from the regular season, which begs the question: Can the heavy favorites — 49ers and Bills — cover with big spreads against division rivals?
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Sports

Bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend, plus playoff picks and ranking best possible Super Bowls

Welcome to the Super Wild Card Weekend edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. After one year of waiting, it's finally here! Yup, it's my birthday. There's been so much hype about my birthday this week that I was starting to think that everyone had forgotten about the NFL playoffs, but let me assure you that I have not forgotten. As the resident Bengals homer here at CBS Sports, I usually didn't have to pay attention to football in January, because the Bengals were so bad, but now that Joe Burrow is in Cincinnati, I feel like this team will be an annual Super Bowl contender.
NBC Sports

Thunderstorms enter forecast for Seahawks-49ers

Weather will be an issue today in Santa Clara, where the 49ers host the Seahawks in the first game of the wild-card round. That has been known for days. Now, based on the forecast available at Weather.com, a new wrinkle has trickled into the mix. Thunderstorms become a potential factor...
SEATTLE, WA
KJYO KJ103

KJYO KJ103

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City's #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kj103fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy