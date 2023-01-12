Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
hammerandrails.com
The “IT” Factor
Let’s take a stroll down memory lane all the way back to last March. Even though Purdue basketball stumbled down the stretch in the Big Ten race, there were still high hopes for that team. Many thought that Purdue, with an insanely athletic lottery pick and one of the best front courts in the nation, had one of the most legitimate shots at a final four in quite some time. Then Purdue runs to the Big Ten tournament championship falling short to the Murray twins led Iowa. Still, hopes were high that this team could do some damage in the tournament.
hammerandrails.com
Women’s Basketball: Purdue at Northwestern
Purdue (11-5, 2-4) is looking for a bounce back win after dropping their last two games to Penn State and Michigan. The Boilers are on the road to take on the Northwestern Wildcats (6-10, 0-6); Purdue leads the series 50-26. Despite coming back from a double-digit deficit in the first...
hammerandrails.com
Matchup Rewind | Purdue vs. Nebraska
Purdue was able to defeat the Cornhuskers behind Fletcher Loyer’s scoring 27 points along with Zach Edey’s double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. Walker and Tominaga were again problems for Purdue’s defense scoring 19 and 16 respectively but missing Juwan Gary and Sam Griesel was just too much for Nebraska to overcome.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: Michigan State Preview
#3 Purdue (16-1, 5-1 Big 10) vs. Michigan State (12-5, 4-2 Big 10) Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team. F 10 Joey Hauser Sr 6'9" 220 Stevens Point, WI Marquette. F 3 Jaden Akins So 6'4" 190 Farmington, MI. G 2 Tyson Walker Sr 6'1" 180 Westbury,...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Defeats Northwestern 65-54 On The Road
Purdue stopped a 2 game losing streak and picked up their third conference win against Northwestern on the road. Abbey Ellis led all scorers with 24 while Jayla Smith chipped in 11 and Maddie Layden had 8 points and 7 boards. This was a much needed win for Purdue after...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Men's Tennis Preview 2023
It is a new beginning for Purdue men’s tennis. There is a new coach in town and, partially as a result of the coaching transition, the roster has undergone considerable change. This coach has a very strong record within this conference, but the proverbial cupboard was left very bare. At the moment, expectations aren’t high for Purdue in 2023, but I sincerely hope that this is the beginning of a new, better future for Purdue men’s tennis.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Recruit Shatters Backboard
While Purdue was taking care of Nebraska last night a Purdue recruit shattered a backboard on a dunk causing a delay of game, and it might not be the recruit you suspect. No, it wasn't 2023 recruit Myles Colvin, a player well known for his dunking ability. It was 2024 recruit Jack Benter. I had the impression Benter was more of a shooter, but if he breaks up a couple of backboards in Mackey in a couple of years I won't complain.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Nebraska Game 2 - Open Thread
After barely surviving their first matchup in Lincoln Purdue will get a second chance against Nebrasketball tonight at 7:00 PM. Hopefully this game will be less of a nail biter with the Paint Crew in attendance and Purdue, especially their two freshman guards, playing much better than they did in the first matchup.
hammerandrails.com
Matt Frost Surprised with Scholarship
The most under appreciated players in college basketball are the walk-ons. They put in the same amount of work as the stars but most people don’t know their names. People might not even know they are on the basketball team. Yet they are working their butts off each and every day to try and make the team better. It’s (usually) a thankless job.
hammerandrails.com
Stubby out as wide receiver coach at PSU
Seemed strange s PSU receivers were good! I wonder what the rest of the story is? Maybe we can bring him back to West Lafayette?. These are the rest of the words that I need to type in order to publish this vital information. Go Boilers!
hammerandrails.com
Purdue 73 – Nebraska 55: The Loyer that Owns Lincoln
Derrick Walker: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals. Back on December 10th in Lincoln, a scrappy Nebraska team held Purdue to an awful shooting performance and forced the Boilermakers into overtime. Purdue would end up winning 65-62. In that game, it was Fletcher Loyer to lead all scorers with 22 (a career-high at the time). Fast-forward to tonight and it’s Loyer again who leads all scorers with 27 (his new career-high) and the Boilers booted the Huskers out of Mackey with a blowout loss. Here’s how it happened:
hammerandrails.com
Willie Berg has a really nice shooting touch
I would not jump to conclusions just yet about how good Berg will be in game situations. But I've been seeing for some time that he has a really good feel for shooting. Both near the rim and from distance. Just nine more words needed to meet the minimum.
Alina Andras
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
WISH-TV
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores Permanently
Popular clothing chain Maurices is planning to close two of its locations permanently this month. The closures come as the company is looking to expand the brick-and-mortar presence of its new brand, Evsie, which is catered more towards tween shoppers. In this article, we will take a closer look at the upcoming closures and what it means for the company's strategy moving forward.
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'
Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
clintoncountydailynews.com
Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change
As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
Judge denies request from Delphi, Indiana murder suspect
CHICAGO (CBS) – The man accused of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana was back in court on Friday.Richard Allen was in shackles as he was brought into the Carroll County Courthouse. Allen's defense team argued for a change of venue, away from Delphi, where the murders took place in 2017.But the judge denied the change of venue request, ruling outside jurors could be brought in from a different part of Indiana.The judge also decided to keep a gag order in place to keep attorneys from publicly discussing the case.The bodies of Abby Williams and Libbey German were found in the woods near the Delphi Historic Trail on Valentine's Day in 2017.
Comments / 1