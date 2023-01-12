ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ridge, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

Nutley Unico gives Lifetime Achievement Award at January meeting

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley Unico, a chapter of Unico National, held its monthly meeting Thursday, Jan. 5, welcoming new members Sharon Balsamo, William Cutillo, Daniel Ervolino and Joseph Trentacost. The Mille Grazie Award was given to Maurice Ferraro for his service to Nutley Unico, and the highlight of the...
NUTLEY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange hardware store celebrates centennial

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The year 1923 was a big year for innovation — Garrett Morgan received a patent for the traffic light, cathode ray tubes for television were invented by Vladimir Kosma Zworykin and Clarence Birdseye established the modern frozen food industry. And on Main Street in...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Suburban Essex Chamber offers scholarship awards

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce Foundation plans to award three 2023 scholarship awards to academic recipients. Each recipient must be a graduating senior and reside in the towns supported by the SECC: Bloomfield, Belleville and Glen Ridge. The criteria for the scholarships are based...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Residents Whisper About Past Events as Former Fire Chief Emerge Faces Awaits Court Date

NUTLEY, NJ - In December, a sting was set up by OBL Nation involving a person described as a 14-year-old boy to capture child predators. The case resulted in the group recording Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola describing his desire to have sexual relations with a 14-year-old. There was no 14-year-old, the fire chief went to the Walmart in North Bergen and instead met the OBL Nation video crew instead, who then recorded the entire incident up to Meola being met by police outside Petracco's deli.  The YouTube Channel, OBL NATION describe themselves as "Catching Online Predators Nationwide!" Their sting was streamed live Tuesday night Dec. 6...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Downtown Westfield Hires New Executive Director from Plainfield. Is She Ready for The Politics?

WESTFIELD, NJ — The government entity that manages Westfield’s special improvement district has a new leader during a key time for the downtown.  Samantha Horning started in her role as executive director of Downtown Westfield Corporation Jan. 3, the agency announced. Her appointment, which was made by a search committee and without a public vote, follows the departure of the prior director seven months ago to lead another business improvement district. Horning is the Downtown Westfield Corp.'s third new chief executive since 2019.  Asked about the politics of Westfield, Horning was all business. “A big part of our job here is to make the town look...
WESTFIELD, NJ
New York YIMBY

270 Johnston Avenue Tops Out in Jersey City, New Jersey

Construction has topped out on 270 Johnston Avenue, a 24-story residential tower in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. Designed by Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects and GRT Architecture and developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the structure will yield 169 rental units, a collection of amenity spaces, a small parking lot, and roughly 9,000 square feet of retail spread across the ground and second floors.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington resident Jean Louis looks to shine at MPAC show

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Jean Louis is set to perform as a finalist at the 16th annual Morristown Onstage performance at the Mayo Performing Arts Center on March 1. Louis sat down for an interview on Saturday, Jan. 7, to discuss all the things that inspire him, why he sings and what he’s looking to share with the world through his upcoming performance.
IRVINGTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange High School alumna becomes freelance reporter for CBS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2013 graduate Kristie Keleshian has joined the CBS news team as a freelance reporter, bringing her another step closer to establishing the career she has dreamed of for years. Keleshian attended Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School, moving on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Customer Burned By Hot Coffee Cites Careless Morris County Workers In Lawsuit

Another New Jersey Dunkin’ Donuts shop is being sued by a customer claiming to have suffered permanent injuries after being burned by a hot cup of coffee. William E. Williams, of Hanover Township, visited the Morris Plains location on Speedwell Avenue and was served in a “negligent and careless manner” on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, says the case, filed in Morris County Superior Court in December.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

Three N.J. cities top national survey for % of residents who rent their homes

Three New Jersey cities top a nationwide list for the percentage of residents who rent their homes, with a fourth in the top 10, according to a survey released Thursday. Newark, the state’s largest city, has the nation’s highest percentage of renters, with 79.15%, followed by Elizabeth, at 75.5%, and Paterson, at 75.32%, according to the survey based on U.S. Census data. Jersey City ranked sixth, at 71.7%, according to the survey.
NEWARK, NJ
tourcounsel.com

The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey

If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

House explosion in N.J. leaves 2 firefighters injured

Two volunteer firefighters were hurt in a house explosion in Pompton Lakes early Saturday morning, borough officials said. After spotting smoke coming from a residential area at approximately 2:04 a.m. Saturday, members of Pompton Lakes Fire Department, a volunteer organization in Passaic County, responded to the scene of a house fire in the area of Ramapo Avenue and Riverdale Road, according to a statement posted on the fire department’s Facebook page.
POMPTON LAKES, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy