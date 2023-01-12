Read full article on original website
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Basketball MVP Traded In Major DealOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley Unico gives Lifetime Achievement Award at January meeting
NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley Unico, a chapter of Unico National, held its monthly meeting Thursday, Jan. 5, welcoming new members Sharon Balsamo, William Cutillo, Daniel Ervolino and Joseph Trentacost. The Mille Grazie Award was given to Maurice Ferraro for his service to Nutley Unico, and the highlight of the...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange hardware store celebrates centennial
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The year 1923 was a big year for innovation — Garrett Morgan received a patent for the traffic light, cathode ray tubes for television were invented by Vladimir Kosma Zworykin and Clarence Birdseye established the modern frozen food industry. And on Main Street in...
essexnewsdaily.com
Suburban Essex Chamber offers scholarship awards
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce Foundation plans to award three 2023 scholarship awards to academic recipients. Each recipient must be a graduating senior and reside in the towns supported by the SECC: Bloomfield, Belleville and Glen Ridge. The criteria for the scholarships are based...
Nutley Residents Whisper About Past Events as Former Fire Chief Emerge Faces Awaits Court Date
NUTLEY, NJ - In December, a sting was set up by OBL Nation involving a person described as a 14-year-old boy to capture child predators. The case resulted in the group recording Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola describing his desire to have sexual relations with a 14-year-old. There was no 14-year-old, the fire chief went to the Walmart in North Bergen and instead met the OBL Nation video crew instead, who then recorded the entire incident up to Meola being met by police outside Petracco's deli. The YouTube Channel, OBL NATION describe themselves as "Catching Online Predators Nationwide!" Their sting was streamed live Tuesday night Dec. 6...
insidernj.com
Fulop: The Resurrection and the Two Political Hurdles on the Path to Drumthwacket
I began writing about the 2017 New Jersey gubernatorial campaign by meeting in 2015 and 2016 with various Democratic county chairs. One response has stayed with me: “Alan, we are not going to allow a South Jersey Democrat to be nominated for governor.”. Indeed, the Northern New Jersey County...
Downtown Westfield Hires New Executive Director from Plainfield. Is She Ready for The Politics?
WESTFIELD, NJ — The government entity that manages Westfield’s special improvement district has a new leader during a key time for the downtown. Samantha Horning started in her role as executive director of Downtown Westfield Corporation Jan. 3, the agency announced. Her appointment, which was made by a search committee and without a public vote, follows the departure of the prior director seven months ago to lead another business improvement district. Horning is the Downtown Westfield Corp.'s third new chief executive since 2019. Asked about the politics of Westfield, Horning was all business. “A big part of our job here is to make the town look...
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
Professors brace for job losses as N.J. college prepares to merge with Montclair State
A deadline is looming for Bloomfield College professors hoping to keep their jobs as the college prepares to merge with Montclair State University later this year. Professors at the college have until Jan. 20 to submit their resumes, a spokesperson for Montclair State University said. Bloomfield College faculty union officials...
New York YIMBY
270 Johnston Avenue Tops Out in Jersey City, New Jersey
Construction has topped out on 270 Johnston Avenue, a 24-story residential tower in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. Designed by Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects and GRT Architecture and developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the structure will yield 169 rental units, a collection of amenity spaces, a small parking lot, and roughly 9,000 square feet of retail spread across the ground and second floors.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington resident Jean Louis looks to shine at MPAC show
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Jean Louis is set to perform as a finalist at the 16th annual Morristown Onstage performance at the Mayo Performing Arts Center on March 1. Louis sat down for an interview on Saturday, Jan. 7, to discuss all the things that inspire him, why he sings and what he’s looking to share with the world through his upcoming performance.
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange High School alumna becomes freelance reporter for CBS
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2013 graduate Kristie Keleshian has joined the CBS news team as a freelance reporter, bringing her another step closer to establishing the career she has dreamed of for years. Keleshian attended Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School, moving on...
Dunkin' Customer Burned By Hot Coffee Cites Careless Morris County Workers In Lawsuit
Another New Jersey Dunkin’ Donuts shop is being sued by a customer claiming to have suffered permanent injuries after being burned by a hot cup of coffee. William E. Williams, of Hanover Township, visited the Morris Plains location on Speedwell Avenue and was served in a “negligent and careless manner” on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, says the case, filed in Morris County Superior Court in December.
Questions swirl about Roselle mayor's use of municipal car after documents reveal $5K worth of E-ZPass violations
News 12 has received documents showing Roselle Mayor Shaw racked up nearly $5,000 worth of E-ZPass violations.
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
Three N.J. cities top national survey for % of residents who rent their homes
Three New Jersey cities top a nationwide list for the percentage of residents who rent their homes, with a fourth in the top 10, according to a survey released Thursday. Newark, the state’s largest city, has the nation’s highest percentage of renters, with 79.15%, followed by Elizabeth, at 75.5%, and Paterson, at 75.32%, according to the survey based on U.S. Census data. Jersey City ranked sixth, at 71.7%, according to the survey.
tourcounsel.com
The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey
If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
House explosion in N.J. leaves 2 firefighters injured
Two volunteer firefighters were hurt in a house explosion in Pompton Lakes early Saturday morning, borough officials said. After spotting smoke coming from a residential area at approximately 2:04 a.m. Saturday, members of Pompton Lakes Fire Department, a volunteer organization in Passaic County, responded to the scene of a house fire in the area of Ramapo Avenue and Riverdale Road, according to a statement posted on the fire department’s Facebook page.
