WESTFIELD, NJ — The government entity that manages Westfield’s special improvement district has a new leader during a key time for the downtown. Samantha Horning started in her role as executive director of Downtown Westfield Corporation Jan. 3, the agency announced. Her appointment, which was made by a search committee and without a public vote, follows the departure of the prior director seven months ago to lead another business improvement district. Horning is the Downtown Westfield Corp.'s third new chief executive since 2019. Asked about the politics of Westfield, Horning was all business. “A big part of our job here is to make the town look...

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO