Dying mom leaves husband 15-point list of rules on how to raise their eight kids

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 17, 2021. It has since been updated. Ian Millthorpe follows the rulebook to a T when it comes to raising his children. The 15-point list of rules left to him by his late wife, Angie, has never failed him during his past decade as a single father of eight and proves valuable even now as he raises a new generation of Millthorpes: his grandchildren. As someone who had little to no knowledge of a parent's day-to-day duties and responsibilities prior to Angie's death in 2010, Millthorpe knows he would have struggled to bring up their six sons and two daughters all by himself, had it not been Angie's helpful notes and the strength and courage he got from them.
