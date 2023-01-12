Read full article on original website
WeHaveKids
I got divorced when my twins were 3 years old. I quit my full-time job and started my own business to spend more time with them — and I don't regret it.
I had a hard time adjusting to having my young twins only part of the time, especially with my full-time job. Here's how I made it all work.
Upworthy
Dying mom leaves husband 15-point list of rules on how to raise their eight kids
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 17, 2021. It has since been updated. Ian Millthorpe follows the rulebook to a T when it comes to raising his children. The 15-point list of rules left to him by his late wife, Angie, has never failed him during his past decade as a single father of eight and proves valuable even now as he raises a new generation of Millthorpes: his grandchildren. As someone who had little to no knowledge of a parent's day-to-day duties and responsibilities prior to Angie's death in 2010, Millthorpe knows he would have struggled to bring up their six sons and two daughters all by himself, had it not been Angie's helpful notes and the strength and courage he got from them.
After a Mentally Ill Mother Dropped Off Her Baby at Daycare, The Workers Learn a Disturbing Truth
An incident occurred at a daycare center where a mother brought her child to daycare, even though the child was already dead. The child had previously been sick and had vomited at the daycare.
I'm raising 9 kids after taking in my sister's children. I've saved the state over $100,000 in foster-care payments but don't get support because I'm family.
After taking in her sister's five kids, the author has nine children under her care ranging from 3 to 17. She doesn't get support from the state.
What it means when your toddler refuses to potty train, according to a pediatric urologist
“My 5-year-old refuses to poop on the toilet!!!” one mom emailed me. Another wrote, “My daughter is a nightmare to potty train. She flat-out refuses to go to the bathroom when she clearly needs to. Then she has an accident.”. The terms “toilet refusal” and “toileting refusal syndrome”...
Ten minutes in and we were both crying: my toddler's first tantrum was the most awful hour of my life as a new parent | Molly Glassey
If she could talk she’d be calling me every swearword in the book. Instead she erupted and I felt useless
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Real tips for potty training a toddler (from moms that have done it!)
Today I am sharing real tips for potty training a toddler from moms that have been there, done that! Real mom solutions to potty training will help you (the best advice comes from those that have already done it). You can help your child, too! Potty training is a reward in itself because your child will be SO excited (and so will you!)
Internet Tells Married Couple to ‘Sleep in Separate Rooms’ Due to Frustrating Alarm Clock Dispute
One man's inability to wake up to his incessant alarm clock has left his wife exhausted and furious. But the internet has a solution: Sleep in separate rooms!. Sharing her story on parenting forum Mumsnet, the anonymous woman explained that her partner sets his alarm clock to go off every few minutes between the hours of 4AM and 6AM.
The US Sun
I had an abortion because I couldn’t afford childcare – it was the choice but I’ll live with the guilt forever
AS research by the charity Pregnant Then Screwed reveals almost one in five women who had an abortion in the last five years said the cost of care was a major factor, mum-of-two Abigail*, 43, says she became part of those statistics – and the guilt will always stay with her.
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com
What to Do When Your Toddler Wakes Up Too Early Crying
Struggling with an early riser? Learn what to do when your toddler wakes up too early crying every morning and won’t go back to sleep. At first, the early wake-ups started at 6am. But over the next few weeks, that wake-up time has been getting earlier and earlier, sometimes as soon as 3:45am.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
My Three-Year-Old Won’t Potty Train
What do you do when your three-year-old won’t potty train? You ask other moms for advice, of course! While many people can potty train a toddler, by the time they are three, children have their own ideas and potty training might not be one of them. So we’re sharing some ideas from our readers (there are some great suggestions!)
