ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Meet Miami and Palm Beach’s Real Estate Rising Stars of 2023

Often celebrated for its tropical climate, notable sunsets, and sizzling food and nightlife scene, the South Florida region has long been a go-to vacation destination. But for people looking to live — or acquire an additional property — in Miami or one of its neighboring cities, agents are a guiding light through a real estate market that has recently seen spiking interest rates and an increase in condominiums in contrast to single-family homes. Six 35-and-under agents who have already achieved great success and show the promise of even more — Spencer Schlager, Jordan Karp, Karen Elmir, Dovi Ettedgui, Scott Shuffield, and...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

On Monday, head to the epicenter of Black Miami for the 46th-annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. Hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities committee, the event honors Dr. King's life and his dreams of unity, freedom, social and economic equality, and justice. Taking place in the heart of Liberty City, it's one the oldest and largest MLK celebrations, following the eight miles of sacred ground that Dr. King traveled during his frequent engagements in Miami. 11 a.m. Monday, along NW 54th Street between 10th and 32nd avenues, Miami; mlkparadeandfestivities.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida

Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
speedonthewater.com

Szolack Taking Delivery Of New Cigarette 42 Auroris After Miami Boat Show

Perhaps best-known in the performance boating community as a collector of fine Skater Powerboats catamarans—and he still owns two as well as one MTI cat—Ron Szolack also has owned a slew of center consoles from Cigarette Racing Team. Not only does Szolack, who spend summers in Michigan and winters in South Florida, currently own a 2018 model-year 42 Huntress GTO Reserve, he has a new 42 Auroris coming.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

TikTok star, social influencer Montana Tucker to headline Concert-4-Kindness in Palm Beach County Sunday

Award-winning singer/songwriter, dancer, actress and mega social influencer Montana Tucker will headline the Concert-4-Kindness on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Though this Boca native is a world-reknown performer who has opened for massive stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Flo...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
reelreports.com

Fort Lauderdale fishing report on a half day four-hour fishing charter.

Fishing in Fort Lauderdale has been bountiful with a wide range of exotic species in the latter part of December. We ended the year of 2022 strong, and coming into 2023, has already proven to be a productive first week with great kick off to the new year. The fishing charters I have been offering have ranged from live bait kite fishing, live bait bullet Bonito fishing, offshore fishing, inshore reef fishing and wreck fishing in Fort Lauderdale. Wintertime in South Florida offers cooler temperatures, ranging from the 60's to the 80's, maintaining 70 degrees for the past few weeks. The wind has been averaging 15 mph out of the east with a couple of feet chop. This equals good fishing conditions, and we have been targeting Mahi Mahi, Wahoo, Sailfish, Shark, Black Fin Tuna, and Snappers.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Junior H, Sharam, Papadosio, and More

This week, singer Junior H brings his signature corrido tumbado to FPL Solar Amphitheater, Iranian techno producer Sharam gets behind the decks at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, and space-rock outfit Papadosio stops at Revolution Live. Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay...
MIAMI, FL
biscaynetimes.com

North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion

The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
wild941.com

Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches

A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami

Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
MIAMI, FL
WPTV

Royal Caribbean cruise ship rescues 17 migrants on its way to Bahamas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Royal Caribbean cruise turned into a rescue mission Saturday morning as it set sail to the Bahamas. "The captain came on and said we have to stop, and it was one of those things that Mark said people just started running down the hallway to go check it out and we kind of followed them," cruise passenger Josh Levine said. "It was surreal experience."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy