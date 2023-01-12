Read full article on original website
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United StatesUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFort Lauderdale, FL
"Miami Heat: The Pros, Cons, and Insanely Rich History of Living in the Magic City"Noah KeenerMiami, FL
secretmiami.com
Miami International & Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Named Two Of The Worst Airports In The U.S.
Between delays, unexpected cancellations and crowded terminals, flights can be pretty stressful. But here in Miami we’re apparently on another level, which probably comes at no surprise to natives. The city has made it onto yet another list — and this time it’s not so positive. According...
Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United States
Nationwide inflation in the United States eased at the end of last year, but the South Florida city of Miami, home to millions of Cuban émigrés, remains the worst and is at the top of the list of large cities with the highest inflation.
Meet Miami and Palm Beach’s Real Estate Rising Stars of 2023
Often celebrated for its tropical climate, notable sunsets, and sizzling food and nightlife scene, the South Florida region has long been a go-to vacation destination. But for people looking to live — or acquire an additional property — in Miami or one of its neighboring cities, agents are a guiding light through a real estate market that has recently seen spiking interest rates and an increase in condominiums in contrast to single-family homes. Six 35-and-under agents who have already achieved great success and show the promise of even more — Spencer Schlager, Jordan Karp, Karen Elmir, Dovi Ettedgui, Scott Shuffield, and...
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine State
Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on Florida's Monkey Island, the mini golf experience coming to Fort Lauderdale later this month, where to find the best tacos in Florida and more.
Miami New Times
The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
On Monday, head to the epicenter of Black Miami for the 46th-annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. Hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities committee, the event honors Dr. King's life and his dreams of unity, freedom, social and economic equality, and justice. Taking place in the heart of Liberty City, it's one the oldest and largest MLK celebrations, following the eight miles of sacred ground that Dr. King traveled during his frequent engagements in Miami. 11 a.m. Monday, along NW 54th Street between 10th and 32nd avenues, Miami; mlkparadeandfestivities.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
AOL Corp
Can You Afford a House In Florida? Here’s Why Moving South May Be Out of Reach
Florida is one of the most expensive states for housing, and Miami is the least affordable city in the country, according to a report. High demand, short supply, increased migration trends since the pandemic and exploding mortgage rates, make for a pricey combination. According to Zillow, a typical Florida home...
southfloridareporter.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
speedonthewater.com
Szolack Taking Delivery Of New Cigarette 42 Auroris After Miami Boat Show
Perhaps best-known in the performance boating community as a collector of fine Skater Powerboats catamarans—and he still owns two as well as one MTI cat—Ron Szolack also has owned a slew of center consoles from Cigarette Racing Team. Not only does Szolack, who spend summers in Michigan and winters in South Florida, currently own a 2018 model-year 42 Huntress GTO Reserve, he has a new 42 Auroris coming.
TikTok star, social influencer Montana Tucker to headline Concert-4-Kindness in Palm Beach County Sunday
Award-winning singer/songwriter, dancer, actress and mega social influencer Montana Tucker will headline the Concert-4-Kindness on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Though this Boca native is a world-reknown performer who has opened for massive stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Flo...
2024 Miami-Dade County Recruiting Tracker: Former Miami Central Star Transfers Away from Texas AM
High school football recruiting news for Miami-Dade County.
reelreports.com
Fort Lauderdale fishing report on a half day four-hour fishing charter.
Fishing in Fort Lauderdale has been bountiful with a wide range of exotic species in the latter part of December. We ended the year of 2022 strong, and coming into 2023, has already proven to be a productive first week with great kick off to the new year. The fishing charters I have been offering have ranged from live bait kite fishing, live bait bullet Bonito fishing, offshore fishing, inshore reef fishing and wreck fishing in Fort Lauderdale. Wintertime in South Florida offers cooler temperatures, ranging from the 60's to the 80's, maintaining 70 degrees for the past few weeks. The wind has been averaging 15 mph out of the east with a couple of feet chop. This equals good fishing conditions, and we have been targeting Mahi Mahi, Wahoo, Sailfish, Shark, Black Fin Tuna, and Snappers.
Miami New Times
The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Junior H, Sharam, Papadosio, and More
This week, singer Junior H brings his signature corrido tumbado to FPL Solar Amphitheater, Iranian techno producer Sharam gets behind the decks at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, and space-rock outfit Papadosio stops at Revolution Live. Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay...
biscaynetimes.com
North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion
The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
wild941.com
Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches
A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Palm Beach County crowned
There's a new Miss South Florida Fair and a Miss Palm Beach County in town. Annie McGrath won Miss South Florida Fair and Caroline Smith won Miss Palm Beach County.
calleochonews.com
COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami
Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Places that are open or closed in South Florida for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023
Martin Luther King Day also called MLK Day, King Day, and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday of January. Here’s what will be open and closed in Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties on Monday, January 16, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
WPTV
Royal Caribbean cruise ship rescues 17 migrants on its way to Bahamas
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Royal Caribbean cruise turned into a rescue mission Saturday morning as it set sail to the Bahamas. "The captain came on and said we have to stop, and it was one of those things that Mark said people just started running down the hallway to go check it out and we kind of followed them," cruise passenger Josh Levine said. "It was surreal experience."
tourcounsel.com
The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
