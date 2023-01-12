Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Michigan heads into new budget season with $9.2 billion surplus as 'mild recession' looms
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Democrats are kicking off a new era of power in Lansing with a shiny late Christmas gift: a surplus of funds they'll be able to decide how to dish out. During Friday's biannual Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference, which bring together state budget officials and fiscal...
WWMT
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced opioid settlements are set for end of Jan.
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General, Dana Nessel, announced Friday that participating local governments are expected to receive the first of three payments in opioid settlements. The state of Michigan is anticipating over $1.45 billion dollars from opiod settlements, according to Dana Nessel. The first $81 million expected later...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer announces funding for 17 affordable housing projects
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve 683 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. The total development costs of the funded projects is estimated to be roughly $176.6 million. Another story: Michigan Democrats unveil first moves in new...
WWMT
Healthy Moms, Babies initiative expands to include doula services for Medicaid recipients
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has become one of the first states to support expecting mothers by covering doula services, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday. The benefit through the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies initiative aims to help improve maternal and infant health outcomes, and looks to make sure women receive the care they need for a healthy pregnancy, along with support for interventions proven to increase health outcomes for women and their children, according to the Office of the Governor.
WWMT
Laketown Township halts solar power plan due to resident comments
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Plans to bring solar panels to an Allegan County Township are on hold while the Laketown Township board takes additional time to review the proposal, according to a Thursday press release. The taxpayer-funded project would install 48 solar panels next to the township hall on...
WWMT
Source of 911 outage identified
MARQUETTE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The source of a 911 outage that impacted multiple Michigan counties on Tuesday has reportedly been identified. Peninsula Fiber Network said in a press release that the outage was caused by an error "in the company’s optical transport network resulting in database corruption." "This caused...
WWMT
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
WWMT
Oregon congresswoman hit by car Friday night, suffered concussion
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and her husband were recovering Saturday morning after being hit by a car Friday evening just after 8:45 p.m. in Northwest Portland. A spokesperson for the congresswoman said that Bonamici and her husband were struck while they were walking across a...
WWMT
Grand Valley State University head football coach stepping down after 19 years with Lakers
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University head football coach Matt Mitchell is stepping down to pursue other coaching opportunities, according to a press release from the university Sunday. "I am so thankful to have been a part of the Grand Valley State football program and Grand Valley State...
Comments / 0