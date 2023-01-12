ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Here are 7 of NC’s highest paying state job openings with $100K+ salaries

By Korie Dean
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZoOn_0kCiNGMo00

If you’re searching for a new job or career, you might try looking at open jobs with the state of North Carolina, which currently has more than 1,200 openings listed online.

Working for the state of North Carolina has traditionally been defined by job stability, plus competitive benefits and pay — and some jobs even offer six-figure salaries.

To help you on the search for your next job, or if you’re just curious about what some state workers are making these days, we’ve compiled some of the highest paying state jobs that are currently open (as of Jan. 12) and listed on the state’s job postings site.

Below, you’ll find each job’s title, a description of the position and a link to the posting, where you can find more information about the job and apply.

You can find the full, searchable list of all current openings at governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina .

Psychiatrist at NC correctional institutions

Job title: Psychiatrist

Job location: Wake County; the position would be responsible for psychiatric treatment “at any correctional institution.”

State department: Adult Corrections

Job description: “The position will provide a full range of psychiatric services utilizing telehealth technology and serve as a team leader for a multi-disciplinary team to ensure quality patient care and treatment.” Major duties include “the care and treatment of mentally ill offenders which include interviewing patients, formulating treatment plans and conducting psychiatric clinics.”

Salary: $154,385 - $308,770 annually

Link to job posting: governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina/jobs/3845599/psychiatrist-wake

Note: There are several psychiatrist openings around the state with salaries and job descriptions similar to the position listed above. If you’re looking for additional psychiatrist job postings with the state, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina and search “psychiatrist.”

Physician at Central Regional Hospital

Job title: Physician

Job location: Central Regional Hospital in Butner, Granville County

State department: Department of Health and Human Services

Job description: This position will “assure optimum patient care and medical management of patients at Central Regional Hospital.” Major duties include providing medical care to patients, managing medical conditions throughout a patient’s hospitalization, responding to medical emergencies and collaborating with treatment teams. Applicants must be kicensed to practice medicine in North Carolina.

Salary: $134,248 - $268,495, plus a sign-on bonus of $20,000

Link to job posting: governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina/jobs/3710092/physician-central-regional-hospital

Note: There are several physician openings around the state with salaries and job descriptions similar to the position listed above. If you’re looking for additional physician job postings with the state, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina and search “physician.”

Dentist at Roanoke River Correctional Institution

Job title: Dentist

Job location: Roanoke River Correctional Institution in Tillery, Halifax County

State department: Adult Corrections

Job description: The dentist at Roanoke River Correctional Institution will “provide dental care and treatment to male offenders within the prison system to ensure compliance with health care needs.” The position will be responsible for primary medical care of more than 1,000 incarcerated men at the facility.

Salary: $101,510 - $203,021 annually

Link to job posting: governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina/jobs/3592952/dentist-nc-dept-of-public-safety-halifax

Note: There are several dentist openings around the state with salaries and job descriptions similar to the position listed above. If you’re looking for additional dentist job postings with the state, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina and search “dentist.”

Facility Director at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center

Job title: Facility director

Job location: J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, located in Morganton, Burke County

State department: Health and Human Services

Job description: This exempt, managerial position serves as the senior administrator of the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, a state-operated care facility for people with intellectual disabilities. The director will oversee the facility’s budget, staffing and more.

Salary: $81,704 - $183,833 annually

Link to job posting: governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina/jobs/3842478/facility-director-j-iverson-riddle-developmental-center

Geologist at DEQ

Job title: Geologist/hydrogeologist

Job location: Raleigh; the position qualifies for a hybrid telework option.

State department: Environmental Quality

Job description: “This position is responsible for independently performing advanced geological or hydrogeological studies, case analysis and managing related projects pertaining to” the underground storage tank program. The position will provide “expert knowledge” on rules and regulations related to petroleum, manage projects, analyze and evaluate data and more.

Salary: $58,294 - $102,015 annually

Link to job posting: governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina/jobs/3864974/geologist-hydrogeologist-flexible-hybrid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wvQC_0kCiNGMo00
The Tryon Palace historic site, located on 22 acres of gardens, landscaped grounds, and waterfront property, is in walking distance to downtown New Bern.

Executive Director of Tryon Palace

Job title: Executive director

Job location: Tryon Palace in New Bern, Craven County

State department: Natural and Cultural Resources

Job description: This position fills a leadership role at the Tryon Palace historic site, overseeing long- and short-term operations. The position “must demonstrate a belief in the value of history and its role in the community while maintaining an exceptional workplace for employees and a quality experience for visitors and supporters.” The position also serves as lead fundraiser for the site.

Salary: $64,270 - $112,472 annually

Link to job posting: governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina/jobs/3819258/tryon-palace-executive-director

Human resources IT manager

Job title: IT manager

Job location: Raleigh; the position qualifies for a hybrid telework option.

State department: Office of State Human Resources

Job description: “This position manages the IT team responsible for the development, implementation, and ongoing operations of OSHR’s business applications, interfaces, websites, and IT operational support functions.”

Salary: $95,596 - $167,292 annually

Link to job posting: governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina/jobs/3863873/it-manager

