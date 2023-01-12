Read full article on original website
Microsoft Wants to Stay Gamers’ Suit to Block Activision Merger Until Regulatory Inquiries Resolve
Less than a month after the filing of a private suit against Microsoft seeking to halt, by preliminary injunction, the multibillion dollar acquisition of game developer and distributor Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, the latter has asked for a stay pending completion of any regulatory proceedings, such as those brought by the European Commission (EC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that would prevent the parties from closing their proposed transaction.
