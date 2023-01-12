Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Reissued for Parts of Southern California with Second Storm System of the weekendSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesJoel EisenbergLos Angeles, CA
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun
A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
California Deputy Public Defender Slain on Mexican Vacation: Officials
An attorney working for the Orange County Public Defender’s office was killed on Saturday while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife in Mexico, California officials said. Elliot D. Blair, a 33-year-old assistant public defender, died in Rosarito Beach, a popular resort town close to Mexico’s northern border, county Public Defender Martin Schwarz said in a statement given to The Orange County Register.It was not immediately clear how Blair was killed, but a GoFundMe set up on behalf of his family said he had been the victim of “a brutal crime.”“Elliot was known as a patient and caring advocate,”...
Catholic Priests Express Concern That There Are Too Many Possessed People To Manage
Catholic priests lament that there are simply too many possessed individuals in the world. The exorcist community in Italy is reportedly at capacity, with some priests reporting daily caseloads in the double digits. The exhausted priests told researchers at Regina Apostolorum's 16th annual exorcism course in Rome that they needed assistance.
EW.com
Michael Bay denies killing a pigeon on 6 Underground set amid investigation by Italian authorities
Michael Bay movies are known for their big explosions and action set pieces, and though precautions are taken to ensure nobody gets hurt, authorities in Italy are alleging that one poor soul wasn't so lucky. According to a story broken by the Wrap, Bay is facing charges related to the...
Gen Z has ‘lowest’ patriotic sentiment in US, poll shows
Patriotism has not taken hold amongst Gen Z adults, according to research by Morning Consult.
British man named as among those killed in Nepal air crash
A British man was among dozens of people killed in Nepal’s deadliest air crash in decades. Ruan Calum Crighton was among 72 people onboard the Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara in the Annapurna mountain range when it crashed without warning on Sunday. Crighton’s nationality was initially described...
This Valentine's Day, you can visit a Taylor Swift-themed 'breakup bar' in Chicago
Chicago's got bad blood.
The rise of the K-drama heroine
Gendered tropes that once dominated the genre are slowly falling out of favor. In their place are strong female protagonists challenging the status quo.
cntraveler.com
Advice for First-Time Cruisers, From a Crew Member Who's Spent 20 Years at Sea
For many travelers, cruising is an art form to be perfected over years of extensive sailing. Everything from finding the type of cruise lines that best suit your travel style, to the most strategic ways to pack, and the best places to hang out on board are all insights that are honed over numerous voyages.
