Jan. 13—Terre Haute police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Jan. 5. The incident took place at the Sunoco gas station located at Seventh and Swan streets. Police posted surveillance camera photos of the suspects on social media, and they ask that anyone who may have information that could assist in identifying any of the suspects call Detective Justin Gant at 812-244-2651.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO