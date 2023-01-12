Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby is new chair of FTDD board of directors

Read full article on original website
Wise County supervisors re-elect 2022 leadership, hear prosecutor’s proposals
WISE — The Wise County Board of Supervisors starts 2023 by carrying over 2022’s leadership. The board voted at Thursday’s reorganizational meeting to have Supervisor J.H. Rivers continue as board chair and John Schoolcraft as vice chair. Following the reorganization vote, the BOS voted in its first regular meeting of 2023 to approve a memorandum of understanding between the county and Wise County Industrial Development Authority over upgrades to the former Sykes Enterprises building.
Hawkins County Health Department to host Naloxone training
ROGERSVILLE— The Hawkins County Health Department will host two Naloxone training classes this week for community members. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication used to block or reverse the effects of opioids in overdose situations. The sessions will teach individuals how to use Naloxone spray when a suspected overdose has occurred.
Sullivan sheriff to walk among warriors in Holy Land
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will soon find himself on a journey. It’s a spiritual journey. An emotional journey. A warrior’s journey.
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Jan. 15-21)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. The library will be closed on Monday.
Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law facing push back from local school districts
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If your child is in the third grade, a single test could determine if they go on to fourth grade or if they will be held back. The Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law requires students to get a certain score on TCAP to determine whether a third-grade student is ready to advance.
Elizabethton City Council approves changes in eligibility requirements for hiring new police and firefighters
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved several changes in the eligibility requirements for hiring new police officers and firefighters, discussed funding problems with the Elizabethton Golf Course and changes in recycling. Danny Hilbert, the city's street and sanitation manager, told the council that Carter County Landfill manager Benny...
Oh Henry's restaurant in Rogersville is for sale — except for the name
ROGERSVILLE — Oh Henry’s, a family-owned restaurant which has been a part of the community for more than 30 years, is for sale, but the owner hopes the buyer continues its legacy. Oh Henry’s History.
This Week at the Johnson City Library (Jan. 15-21)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library. The library will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Volunteer High students become licensed CNAs
CHURCH HILL — Eleven students at Volunteer High School completed the necessary requirements to become certified nursing assistants during the 2022 fall semester. All of the students were required to take three prerequisite courses before being accepted into the nursing education program. These classes included Introduction to Health Science, Medical Therapeutics, and Anatomy & Physiology.
Elizabethton church built by slaves honors Martin Luther King Jr.
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Churches across the nation celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this Sunday. Worshippers gathered in the St. Thomas Episcopal Church to honor and give thanks to King. The building that the church now occupies was built by slaves between 1861 and 1865, originally as a Southern Methodist church. […]
Elizabethton road race in February to benefit Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter
ELIZABETHTON — The Happy Tails 5K Run and 1K Walk, a downtown road race to benefit the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter has been scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. The proposed race will be considered by the Elizabethton City Council tonight for approval. The course will include...
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
Northeast holding three MLK events Jan. 19-20
KINGSPORT — Northeast State Community College will host three events Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 in downtown Kingsport to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Office of Inclusive Excellence and the College’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM) have developed a multi-pronged approach to encourage open discussion among students and gauge ways to better serve need-to-reach populations.
Milligan plans a ‘Day On’ rather than a day off for MLK Day, urging servant-leadership
Milligan University has declared Monday, Jan. 16, as a “Day On” instead of a day off, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s emphasis on servant- leadership. Milligan’s campus will be closed, but the university encourages all faculty, staff and students to make it a day of service to the local community.
JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
Resident: Security officer at John Sevier Center helping curb ‘threatening atmosphere’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — John Sevier Center resident Mary Scherzinger has long expressed concerns about building security at the 11-story downtown apartment building. Now she and fellow residents are getting it, at least for the month of January, after an emergency authorization from Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA). “The homeless activity that happens around […]
Sheriff: One dead after house fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is dead after a house fire in Greene County Sunday morning. According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, was recovered from a basement room in the house that caught fire. At around 7:11 a.m., Greene County 911 was […]
Backyard gardening class opens for applications
The Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council has opened applications for the 2023 session of Build It Up, a free backyard gardening class open to individuals and families in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties. The goal of Build It Up is to support the growth of a sustainable, community-based food...
Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home on New Hampshire Avenue around 4 p.m. where they observed heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house. Crews extinguished the fire but were called back to the home around 6:30 […]
