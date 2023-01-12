ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Analyst Explains Why Jets Are Ideal Trade Spot For Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to take some time to decide what is next for him. Will he ride off into the sunset and into retirement, which there is plenty of speculation about following the team’s Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions. After the game, Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams asked Rodgers for his jersey and he told him that he was going to hold onto this one.
Jets’ Owner Woody Johnson Makes Bold Statement About Roster

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is desperate for his team to become a winner. He has opened up the checkbook previously for general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh to bring in the players to make that happen and he is willing to do it once again.
