Milwaukee museum to change its name to celebrate women, nonbinary people
The Charles Allis Art Museum will be known as the Sarah Ball Allis Art Museum from Jan. 26 through June 11.
500 Black Tuxedos event showcases Milwaukee community
The goal of the annual 500 Black Tuxedo Event: dressing up young men to provide them a physical reminder of what they’re worth and what they can be.
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Jan. 16
1. Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday. This year marks the 39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration in Milwaukee, one of the longest-running in the country. Today from 4-6 p.m. at the Marcus Center, there’ll be a free event honoring King’s legacy with performances and tributes. The event also highlights students who won the program’s art, writing and speech contests. This Milwaukee tradition is something to look forward to every year.
milwaukeemag.com
The Sugar Maple Is Hosting a Wes Anderson Pop-Up
This February, the Bay View bar is paying tribute to the acclaimed director. Everyone knows The Sugar Maple is a normal bar. What this pop-up presupposes is … maybe it isn’t?. The Bay View bar (441 E. Lincoln Ave.) will be paying tribute to the legendary movie director...
milwaukeemag.com
4 Style Tips from a Thrifty Milwaukeean
“Style connects people.” Not long after Ruth Yasko says this, a woman wearing a butterfly hair clip – a patron at the coffeehouse where we’re chatting – interjects to compliment her floral-embellished pants (pictured below). Yasko, art curator for Northwestern Mutual and an artist in her own right, swears she didn’t plant the encounter to prove her point. Her outfits, typically made up of staples she thrifted and customized herself, lead to conversations like this daily. An hour earlier, she chatted with a barber who loves to rock cowboy boots. On another day, her necklace even inspired a stranger’s tattoo design. “Self-expression can really help bring people together and start authentic conversations,” she says.
spectrumnews1.com
Duck tale: An exotic bird somehow wound up in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A Mandarin duck has been spotted in Milwaukee. The Mandarin duck is native to eastern Asia, and is commonly found in Korea, eastern Russia, China, Taiwan and Japan. They live in forests near wetlands such as rivers, streams, bogs, marshes, swamps and freshwater lakes. The Mandarin duck typically live to be six or seven years old.
500 Black Tuxedos event returns to Milwaukee this weekend
The 500 Black Tuxedos event is returning to Milwaukee this weekend, providing young men in the area with a day of mentorship and fine dining.
radiomilwaukee.org
It's not poop! An inside look at how Milorganite fertilizer is made
On this episode of Urban Spelunking, OnMilwaukee's Bobby Tanzilo and I return to Jones Island to learn how one of Milwaukee's most unique exports — Milorganite — is made. In his original story at OnMilwaukee.com, Bobby immediately answers the question burning in our minds, "Number one, Milorganite is not made out of No. 2. Let's get that straight from the get-go. Despite what you may have heard, this Milwaukee-made fertilizer does not contain human feces."
shepherdexpress.com
Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association Plans February Summit
The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) will be hosting the "Wisconsin Cannabis Industry and Policy Summit" in Milwaukee on February 15th and 16th at the Hilton City Center. The summit, which is powered by Wisconsin-based Indigenous Business Group, will bring together cannabis and hemp experts, Indigenous leaders, and non-Native partners for panel discussions, educational seminars, and networking to discuss the current state of the Wisconsin cannabis industry, policy reform, and Indigenous interests in cannabis.
Wisconsin teen survives being shot 3 times in head by boyfriend
RACINE, Wis. – A mother is calling her daughter a walking miracle after she was shot in the head three times by her boyfriend in southeastern Wisconsin.The 14-year-old girl was trying to break up with her boyfriend in Racine, when he pulled the trigger in a "fit of rage."The young girl survived and is recovering. Her mother, Miranda Perales, says the couple was together for more than a year, and she never noticed anything concerning."I bought the kid a Christmas present. You don't know that type of stuff until the mask is unveiled," Perales said. "I did not think that was possible because they're kids. I didn't think evil was in kids."The boyfriend is charged as an adult, and is scheduled to be in court this week.---For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee standoff near 85th and Brown Deer, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee standoff ended with an arrest Sunday evening, Jan. 15 near 85th and Brown Deer. The arrest happened around 6 p.m. Police haven't answered our questions yet about what led to this standoff, but FOX6 viewers started calling our newsroom about this before 5 p.m. When we...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene. Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were recovered. Officials concluded...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus
When Nick woke up Thursday morning, he was alone on the bus -- parked outside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. His mom soon got a text saying he never made it to school.
CBS 58
'It's disgusting': LGBTQ advocates react to suspension on conversion therapy ban
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Republican-led committee voted to suspend Wisconsin's conversion therapy ban. The practice allows social workers and therapists in Wisconsin to once again try to change a person's sexual orientation. Republicans on the committee argue they had to act after the state licensing board enacted their own...
CBS 58
City of Racine invests more than $500K in violence prevention
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One day after Milwaukee officials laid out their crime numbers, Racine officials are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to battling violence. Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced Friday, Jan. 13, that the city awarded $513,874.80 in grants to local organizations to...
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week and learn about working out with your pet!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, "Honorable Judge Fluffy Whiskers," and learn about working out with your pet!. More from the Wisconsin Humane Society can be found HERE.
wearegreenbay.com
10 northeast Wisconsin companies named finalists in state’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards
(WFRV) – Twenty-eight Wisconsin manufacturers have been named finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards, 10 of which are located in northeast Wisconsin. The finalists were announced on January 12, and the Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size.
WISN
2 dead in Friday night shootings in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- Two people were killed in separate shootings Friday night in Milwaukee. According to police, the shootings happened just 20 minutes apart. The first happened just before 10:30 p.m. near 37th and Hopkins. Officers said a 32-year-old man was killed, and a 24-year-old woman was in custody. Police said...
cwbradio.com
Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
